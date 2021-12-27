ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Demetric Felton: Minimal use on offense

 4 days ago

Felton returned four kickoffs for 83 yards and played four snaps on offense in Week 16's 24-22 loss to the Packers on...

FanSided

Baker Mayfield received death threats after Browns loss to Packers

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, revealed on her Instagram story that the Cleveland Browns quarterback has received death threats. The Cleveland Browns were close to potentially pulling out an upset win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, but ultimately lost 24-22. After the loss, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been subject to heinous messages from individuals.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Nick Chubb Comments On Browns’ Offensive Struggles

Sometimes, you can’t win for trying. Take the time Cleveland Browns acting head coach Alex Van Pelt handed the ball to Nick Chubb needing 3 yards to secure a victory. Chubb got stuffed on 3rd down, the team punted, the defense didn’t hold, and the Raiders pulled out a last-minute win.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: Browns Will Never Overcome Baker Mayfield's Lack of Talent

Colin Cowherd: “Kevin Stefanski is a very good play-caller but I think he’s in danger of losing the locker room as he keeps selling them on Baker. If you switched Baker with Aaron Rodgers last game, Cleveland wins 42-7. They have five Pro Bowlers and four Pro Bowl alternates. When Odell’s dad called out Baker he didn’t get any pushback from the players. You cannot lose this locker room, this roster is absolutely STACKED. This is a top-three roster. Baker is not an accurate quarterback in the NFL. He’s had four coaches and he completes about 62% of his throws. He leads the NFL in picks. I don’t like his judgment and his brand is bigger than his game. You gotta be careful about this because you can start losing players fast, you can’t fool them. Everyone in that locker room knows ‘he’s our least talented player.’ You can’t keep overcoming a deficiency at quarterback.” (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson remains a mystery as playoff hopes rest on his shoulders | COMMENTARY

Several months ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a candidate to become the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Now, he’s become one of the league’s great mysteries. The only question remaining in 2021 is if he can save the Ravens’ playoff hopes with two regular-season games remaining. Unfortunately, no one knows the answer. Entering Wednesday, the last time the fourth-year quarterback stepped ...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Thoughts On Ben Roethlisberger Very Clear

Though he didn’t definitively say he’s retiring at the end of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it sound like Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his last time playing at Heinz Field. “Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all...
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Browns have tools to bury Steelers, but will they use them?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have many problems, and they are great. But problem No. 1 is their defense against the rush. The Steelers rank last in the NFL in that department. They allow an average of 143 rushing yards per game. Cleveland is the Steelers’ next foe. The Browns rank No....
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL

