Jets' Ville Heinola: Joins taxi squad

Despite having enough for a full roster tomorrow, the Rangers have recalled defenseman Zac Jones and forward Tim Gettinger from the taxi squad. This doesn’t necessarily mean they will play, it could just be insurance from today’s practice, or just something they want to experiment with tomorrow. Jones did skate with big club at practice though, although pairs were unconfirmed. If I were a betting man, which I am, I’d say Jones plays and Gettinger doesn’t. That assumes all stays the same, of course.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO