NHL

Jets' Ville Heinola: Joins taxi squad

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Heinola was promoted to the taxi squad from AHL Manitoba...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Blue Seat

Rangers recall Jones, Gettinger from taxi squad

Despite having enough for a full roster tomorrow, the Rangers have recalled defenseman Zac Jones and forward Tim Gettinger from the taxi squad. This doesn’t necessarily mean they will play, it could just be insurance from today’s practice, or just something they want to experiment with tomorrow. Jones did skate with big club at practice though, although pairs were unconfirmed. If I were a betting man, which I am, I’d say Jones plays and Gettinger doesn’t. That assumes all stays the same, of course.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
markerzone.com

SUSPENSIONS HANDED DOWN AFTER ANOTHER HORRIBLY RACIST GESTURE IN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Two players have been handed suspensions after another horribly racist gesture in the world of professional hockey. As you may recall, black hockey player Jalen Smereck was subjected to a racist taunt in the Ukrainian Hockey League back in September. Andrei Deniskin pretended to peel and eat a banana in front of him. He was suspended for 13 games, while Smereck left the UHL completely. Now, it's happened again.
HOCKEY
Ville Heinola
iowawild.com

MINNESOTA RECALLS DEFENSEMAN CALEN ADDISON TO TAXI SQUAD

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Calen Addison from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad. Addison, 21 (4/11/00), has recorded nine points (2-7=9), 29 penalty minutes (PIM)...
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Dropped to taxi squad

Boqvist was assigned to New Jersey's taxi squad Tuesday. It wouldn't be surprising to see Boqvist rejoin the Devils' active roster prior to Wednesday's game versus the Sabres. The 23-year-old forward's picked up two helpers through eight NHL appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Kristians Rubins: Elevated to taxi squad

Rubins was promoted to Toronto's taxi squad Tuesday. The Maple Leafs still have four defenders in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, so Rubins will be on hand as an extra skater for the foreseeable future. He's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Back on taxi squad

Thompson was reassigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Thompson could be back on the big club's roster Friday versus the Ducks if Robin Lehner (lower body) remains sidelined. The 24-year-old Thompson will likely serve as the No. 3 goalie in the organization once Lehner is healthy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Joins taxi squad

Noesen was designated to the Hurricanes' taxi squad Wednesday. After two NHL appearances this season, Noesen has been reassigned to the taxi squad.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Elevated to taxi squad

The Maple Leafs added Hutchinson to the taxi squad Wednesday. The 31-year-old will serve as an emergency option in case COVID-19 continues to affect the Maple Leafs' goaltenders. Hutchinson has made two appearances for Toronto this season and has allowed six goals on 42 shots.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Joey Daccord: Added to taxi squad

Daccord was promoted from AHL Charlotte to the taxi squad Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. Daccord has looked solid through 10 AHL games this season, posting a 2.07 GAA and a .923 save percentage alongside a 5-4-1 record. The 25-year-old will be used as emergency depth on the taxi squad for now.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Jan Jenik: Demoted to taxi squad

The Coyotes assigned Jenik to their taxi squad Wednesday. The forward was promoted to Arizona's roster Monday and logged seven PIM in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to San Jose. Jenik has yet to record a point in three NHL games this season and, barring injures or COVID-19 cases on the Coyotes' roster, figures to see few NHL opportunities going forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Bokondji Imama: Vacates taxi squad

The Coyotes assigned Imama from the taxi squad to AHL Tucson on Wednesday. The winger returns to Tucson two days after being promoted to Arizona's taxi squad. Imama, a sixth-round draft pick in 2015, has yet to make his NHL debut.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Philip Broberg: Loaned to taxi squad

Broberg was assigned to Edmonton's taxi squad Wednesday. Broberg isn't expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday night's matchup with St. Louis, so he'll head to the taxi squad for now. The 20-year-old defender will likely continue to bounce between the active roster and the taxi squad for the foreseeable future.
NHL
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Blake Speers: Back to taxi squad

Speers was demoted to the taxi squad Wednesday. With the Coyotes off until Sunday's matchup with Dallas, the team opted to send several players to the taxi squad and minors Wednesday, including Speers. The 24-year-old winger notched one hit and a minus-2 rating versus San Jose on Tuesday and could be recalled to the active roster versus the Stars unless players like Jay Beagle, Travis Boyd and/or Christian Fischer are cleared from the COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 12/30/21

Seven, count ’em seven games on the NHL schedule this evening as the league starts to get back to a full slate. That includes a battle between Mark Giordano and the team he captained for so long, Bruce Boudreau looking to stay undefeated as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, and an important Atlantic Division matchup between two Florida-based teams. As they and the rest of the league prepare for action, we’ll keep track of all the minor league and taxi squad shuffling right here.
NHL

