“Home Alone” actor arrested in Oklahoma

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Home Alone Actor-Arrest Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East Cinema on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in New York. The actor who played Kevin's older brother in the classic film “Home Alone” has been arrested in Oklahoma after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Authorities say Ratray turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP) (Brent N. Clarke)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The actor who played Kevin’s older brother in the classic Christmas movie “Home Alone” was arrested in Oklahoma just days before Christmas.

Authorities say Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities Dec. 22 after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

Ratray played Buzz McAllister in the 1990 movie. Authorities say Ratray was visiting Oklahoma earlier in the month for an event called “Buzzed with Buzz,” which was a screening of the film followed by a Q&A with the actor.

Ratray’s attorney says the allegations that Ratray assaulted his girlfriend are untrue.

4d ago

If the allegations are found to be true, her best bet is to get away from him. He will do it again, next time she may not be able to report it.

