Cape Girardeau, MO

Missouri Woman Smiles in Mugshot After Allegedly Killing Her Boyfriend With a Sword on Christmas Eve

 4 days ago

Brittany Wilson

A woman from Missouri has gone viral after she was captured grinning in her mugshot---after she was arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend with a sword.

When Cape Girardeau police officers arrived on the scene on Friday night, Brittany Wilson, 32, was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend. Police say a sword was lying in the front yard.

Police were alerted to the home after receiving a call from a woman who reported that she had killed her boyfriend with a sword.

They immediately arrested Wilson before entering the home. They found Stephen Foster, 34, dead with several fresh stab wounds.

Wilson told police they had both taken methamphetamine earlier in the day. During her high, she became consumed with thoughts that Foster had several other entities living in his body. She believed she was setting him free, WFLA reports.

A $2 million bond was issued. She is currently still behind bars and has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Comments / 10

Bud Light
4d ago

this is what happens when the government shuts down mental institutions

Reply(4)
9
