ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joan Didion: Journalism's ice queen

By Hannah Rowan
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the way people talk about Joan Didion, you’d think she had died and gone to writers’ heaven years ago. She was the kind of writer whose saintly legend overshadowed her. The original ice queen of journalism, she spent decades hovering in corners and commenting dispassionately on the crises of the...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 1

Related
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Open thread: what did Joan Didion mean to you?

The celebrated woman of letters Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The author and journalist made a profound mark on 20th and 21st century literature with her writing on culture, politics and the vagaries of human life. Her debut essay collection, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, captured the hazy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily News

Award-winning author Joan Didion, acclaimed voice of ‘New Journalism,’ dead at age 87

Renowned writer Joan Didion, who emerged as a distinctive voice in the “New Journalism” of the 1960s to launch a decades-long and widely lauded career as an author, essayist and screenwriter, died Thursday at her Manhattan home. She was 87. The cause of her death was complications from Parkinson’s disease, according a statement from her publisher, Penguin Random House. “One of the the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Herald

List of books Joan Didion's published books

NEW YORK -- Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion. 'œLet Me Tell You What I Mean,' 2021, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œSouth and West: From a Notebook,' 2017, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œBlue Nights,' 2011, Alfred A. Knopf....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wwno.org

Joan Didion: The NPR interviews

NPR's coverage of Joan Didion, who died Thursday at age 87, dates back to 1977, where she described what she meant when she wrote "writers are always selling somebody out" in the introduction of her 1968 book Slouching Towards Bethlehem. "And all I meant by it was that it is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Didion
Person
John Gregory Dunne
Person
Tom Wolfe
TIME

Joan Didion Didn't Offer Us Answers

Cool is the word used most often to describe her: the Coca-Colas and the cigarettes each morning, the leotard and the typewriter, the scotch and the shawl. California. Writing for the movies to make a living, making notes for the director , the short tight dispatches from the South and West.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Remembering Joan Didion: ‘Her ability to operate outside of herself was unparalleled’

There is that famous photo of Joan Didion, taken in Malibu in 1976, in which she leans on a deck overlooking the beach, cigarette in hand, scotch glass at her elbow, and regards her family – John Dunne, her husband, and their then 10-year-old daughter, Quintana – through lowered, side-long eyes. Like other iconic photos of Didion from the period, she is at one remove from the group, off to the side and in this case, looking not at the camera but at her family as they look at the camera. It’s the pose Didion perfected, in life as in art, and when news of her death at the age of 87 broke on Thursday, it was a shock to see another frame from that sequence surface online. In it, Didion, eyes fixed forward, smiles broadly at the camera in the conventional style – a rare glimpse behind the persona.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

US author Joan Didion dead at 87

Author Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in "new journalism" with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87. Didion, a successful reporter, film screenwriter and novelist known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, died at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson's disease, her publisher said. "We will mourn her death but celebrate her life, knowing that her work will inspire generations of readers and writers to come," said her editor Shelley Wanger, at Penguin Random House's Knopf imprint. Didion's early work included her seminal 1968 first-person essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Queen#The New Journalism#Sunglasses#Cia
WWD

Joan Didion: In Her Own Words

Click here to read the full article. Joan Didion, an unmatchable talent, who was fearless in her writing and inquisitive with her insights, died Thursday at the age of 87. As the author of 19 titles and even more screenplays, Didion was a literary force, who at times turned her personal pain into prose. In 2005, Didion was awarded the National Book Award for nonfiction for “The Year of Magical Thinking,” which centered on the loss of her husband John Gregory Dunne.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Fashion Moments from the 46th Season of 'SNL'Garage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighCeline...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Writer Joan Didion Has Died

Joan Didion had passed away at the age of 87. Her publisher, A.A. Knopf, confirmed the news today, the New York Times reports. She died in Manhattan due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Didion's career started with feature articles in Life and The Saturday Evening Post, covering post-war American life,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MovieMaker

When Joan Didion’s Worst Screenwriting Experience Turned Into Her Best

Screenwriting couple Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne had such an awful time working on Up Close and Personal that Dunne titled his eventual memoir of the experience Monster. In the book, Dunne recounted constant clashes with the film’s producers, including director Jon Avnet, as he and Didion struggled to write something great — or at least to fulfill their contractual obligations.
CELEBRITIES
anothermag.com

Joan Didion’s Best Quotes on Self-Respect, Grief and California

Journalist, author and screenwriter Joan Didion has died in New York aged 87. Known for her clinical, almost alienated observations, her works remain a rare testament to America of the 60s and 70s. In her intimate biography The Year of Magical Thinking, released much later in 2005, she documents her suffering from grief and it is widely considered her masterpiece.
The Chronicle of Higher Education

The Review: Joan Didion's Patrician Illuminations

Joan Didion, who owned the most recognizable and durable style in postwar American journalism, died two days before Christmas at the age of 87. (That style, to my mind, failed her in fiction, where it became mannered and sclerotic.) A onetime Goldwater conservative who moved somewhat ambiguously left, Didion was not a joiner. Her most infamous expression of her resistance to movement politics came in the 1972 essay on “The Women’s Movement,” which struck her as hopelessly reductive: “To those of us who remain committed mainly to the exploration of moral distinctions and ambiguities, the feminist analysis may have seemed a particularly narrow and cracked determinism.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy