What were the most searched terms on Google in 2021?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ( WBTW ) — Google has released its most searched terms in 2021. Each year, Google releases a list of the most popular search terms broken down by different categories.

Winter Storms, COVID: How to Change a Flight Last-Minute

The most-searched terms overall were NBA, DMX, Gabby Petito, Kyle Rittenhouse, and Brian Laundrie. The top news searches were Mega Millions, AMC stock, stimulus check, Georgia Senate race, and GME, according to Google.

The most-searched people were Kyle Rittenhouse, Tiger Woods, Alec Baldwin, Travis Scott, and Simone Biles, according to Google.

The top “how-to” searches for 2021 included “how to pronounce Dogecoin,” “how to pronounce Michael Jackson, “how to be eligible for stimulus check,” “how to be more attractive,” and “how to style straight leg jeans.”

2022 vacation ideas: Destinations where travelers might find a great deal

As for musicians and bands, Google said the most-searched terms were Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, Adele, The Weeknd, and Dr. Dre.

The most-searched memes included Bernie Sanders’ mittens, Twisted Tea, and Squid Games, according to Google. “COVID vaccine near me” and “COVID testing near me” were the top two searches for “near me,” according to Google.

Olivia Rodrigo had two of the most-searched songs with “Driver’s License” and “good 4 u,” while the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Lakers were the most-searched sports teams.

View the entire list of top searches by visiting Google Trends .

