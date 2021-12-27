Annual post-Christmas competition sees hundreds of swimmers plunge into icy Prague waters

BOSTON (CBS) – A massive ice sculpture of a leatherback sea turtle will stand in front of the New England Aquarium. Artist Don Chapelle has been doing work for the aquarium for years, turning blocks of ice into a host of sea life. This year, he is making a life-sized, six-foot leatherback sea turtle. The aquarium recently rehabilitated a stranded turtle of similar size and wanted to pay homage. The piece is made out of 40 blocks of ice, each weighing 300 pounds for a total of 12,000 pounds. The mild weather is not ideal for ice sculpting. “We’d like things at freezing temperatures, but it is what it is,” Chapelle said. “We looked at the weather five days ago and it was supposed to be freezing in Boston, but the weather changed.” The sculptures will be on display as part of the New Year’s Eve Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO