More than 7,000 flights delayed, canceled Sunday amid omicron surge

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
 4 days ago

More than 7,300 flights were canceled or delayed in the U.S. on Sunday due to spikes of COVID-19 cases as many people sought to travel home from their Christmas holiday destinations, USA Today reports.

IN THIS ARTICLE
