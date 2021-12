With the end of the year rapidly approaching, Colorado startups and technology companies are closing out 2021 strong on the funding front. Across six deals we tracked in November, Colorado companies raised more than $1.5 billion in outside funding. That massive total was carried by a $1.4 billion round raised by Sierra Space that was termed one of the largest Series A investments in industry history. Outside of that deal, hospitality intelligence startup OTA Insight and remote work company Whimsical also brought on rounds of $30 million or greater this year.

ECONOMY ・ 22 DAYS AGO