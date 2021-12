Back in 2018, Nick Castle returned to the Halloween franchise for the first time since performing a majority of the masked Michael Myers' scenes in the franchise's debut installment, and he returned once again for a brief cameo in this year's Halloween Kills. The specific scene in which Castle appeared, however, was trimmed down and the theatrical release didn't include this cameo, but now that the film is out on Digital HD with extended and deleted scenes, we have an official look at Castle's brief stint as Myers in the sequel. Check out the deleted scene featuring Castle above and grab Halloween Kills on Digital HD now before it hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 11, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO