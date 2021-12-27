ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal Notices December 20

Waterfront development poised to move forward

When the New Rochelle City Council on Dec. 14 adopted amendments to the city’s Downtown Overlay Zone that included creating a new waterfront overlay zone, it was exactly what developer Twining Properties had been waiting for. Twining was selected by the city to create a 13-acre waterfront development that is to include a rehabilitated and repurposed New Rochelle Armory.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
NYS’s mask mandate extended until Feb. 1

(WIVB) – The state’s mask mandate for indoor spaces has been extended until Feb. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced during a Friday press conference. “I want to give everyone the heads up,” Gov. Hochul said. “Again, being very willing to reassess. Hoping that the picture is much more positive in February.” Gov. Hochul also announced […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Local leaders invited to virtual meeting on COVID-19 surge

Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor has invited community and healthcare leaders to attend a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the current convergence of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variants which is leading to new highs in average daily cases nationally and locally.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Rye neighbors dispute Wainwright House religious status

A group of homeowners in the exclusive Milton Point neighborhood of Rye are questioning the religious bona fides of Wainwright House Inc., in an attempt to stop the nonprofit organization from holding weddings in a tent on the site. A dozen neighbors petitioned Westchester Supreme Court on Dec. 21 to...
RYE, NY
HGRF CONTINUES ITS GIVING

The Hudson Gateway Realtor® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors®, recently presented a check for $1,000 to the SPCA of Westchester, based in Briarcliff Manor. Founded in 1883, the SPCA Westchester is one of the oldest humane societies in the United States. Earlier this year, it opened the doors of its…
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
GOODWILL WELCOMES PRESIDENT/CEO

Rocco Tricarico has been appointed president and CEO of Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut (GWCT), replacing Jeff Wieser, who held the positions for the past 22-months. Prior to joining GWCT, Tricarico served 17 years as executive director of Human Services Agency of New Britain Inc. (HRA). During his tenure, HRA doubled the size of…
BUSINESS
Stamford’s Keter Environmental Services acquires M-PASS Environmental

Keter Environmental Services, a Stamford-based recycling and waste management company serving the real estate investment trust sector and several industrial markets, has acquired M-PASS Environmental, an Atlanta-based independent waste management and recycling solutions company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2006, M-PASS provides waste management and recycling...
STAMFORD, CT
Westfair’s 2021 Persons Of The Year

Choosing an individual to be named Person of the Year is never easy, but selecting one business leader who stood out in this strange and remarkable year proved to be a thankless task. In both Westchester and Fairfield County, there were a surplus number of business professionals whose achievements helped to cauterize the chaos created in 2020’s pandemic and redirect the region back into a growth pattern.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Lamont, in Norwalk, talks up federal infrastructure funding to combat climate change

Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about infrastructure projects, climate resiliency, and funding from the heart of Norwalk on Dec. 17. Standing in the parking lot for the Sheffield Island Ferry, the governor was joined by U.S. Rep. Jim Himes and a number of state and municipal officials in a press conference designed to address climate change while expressing hope that the billions of dollars made available by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will mitigate the ongoing environmental crisis.
NORWALK, CT
IRS tries to collect $2.5M Colasuonno tax fraud debt

Fourteen years after New Rochelle resident Philip Colasuonno was convicted of tax fraud, the government is still trying to collect the employee payroll taxes he dodged. The U.S. Attorney’s Office sued Colasuonno for nearly $2.5 million, three times more than he was ordered to repay in 2007, on Dec. 20 in U.S. District Court, White Plains.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Peekskill’s Charles Newman Co. added to Hilb Group portfolio

Charles Newman Co., an insurance and employee benefits firm located in Peekskill, was recently acquired by the Hilb Group, a leading property, insurance, employee benefits and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The Hilb Group leads a growth strategy of acquisitions, having now completed more than 120. It has more...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Route 17 widening could cost $1.27 billion

It could cost up to $1.27 billion to add a third lane in each direction to Route 17 in Orange and Sullivan counties according to the final version of a study by the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT). The DOT’s Transportation Planning and Environmental Linkage Study (PEL) evaluated...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
