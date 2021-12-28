ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Driver Wanted In Miami Hit-&-Run That Killed Bicyclist Turns Himself In

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1uVe_0dWieMNw00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver wanted for a hit-and-run in Miami that resulted in the death of a bicyclist has been arrested after turning himself in.

The Miami Police Department is charging George Luis Amparo with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

The fatal crash happened Monday morning at around 6:45 a.m. along NW 12th Avenue near NW 51st Street in Miami.

Police said the bicyclist, who appeared to be in his 40s, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Miami PD said Amparo came to the station accompanied by family at 1 p.m. to turn himself in.

He is being held with no bond.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Bond Set For Driver Involved In Fatal Hit-&-Run Of Miami Bicyclist

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami judge set bond for a man accused in the fatal hit-run death of a Miami bicyclist. The driver, identified as George Luis Amparo, turned himself in to authorities after fleeing the scene of the crash. Amparo is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash. Bond was set at $10,000. The fatal crash happened Monday morning at around 6:45 a.m. along NW 12th Avenue near NW 51st Street in Miami. Police said the bicyclist, who appeared to be in his 40s, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he died. Miami PD said Amparo came to the station accompanied by family at 1 p.m. to turn himself in.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline Train Struck Car In Hallandale Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mangled mess of metal was all that was left of a car after it was struck by a Brightline train early Thursday morning in Hallandale Beach. It happened around 6 a.m. at NE 215 Street and E Dixie Highway. A Brightline representative said the driver of the vehicle went around the gates, which were down and flashing, and bells ringing signaling the approach of the train. It’s something Renard Hanes said happens too often. “The gates will be coming down and guys will dip right through them,” he said. Earlier this month, Brightline announced a major investment in...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Surveillance Captures Moments Before 13-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Killed While Boynton Beach Officer Tried Making Traffic Stop

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – New details have surfaced days after a 13-year-old boy riding a dirt bike was killed while police tried to make a traffic stop. Sunday afternoon, surveillance at Chevron gas station captured 13-year-old Stanley Davis Jr. filling up his dirt bike when he noticed a police car turning to the same station. There’s no audio on the video and it’s unknown what led up to what happened next. The boy kicks the bike into gear, first heading west out of frame. He takes a U-turn off camera and then comes back into frame, turning north with a police car close...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

13-Year-Old Boynton Beach Boy Riding Dirt Bike Dies During Attempted Traffic Stop

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) — A 13-year-old boy riding a dirt bike died on Sunday during an attempted traffic stop, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department. “Our hearts go out to the family members of this young person, and they can trust that we and our law enforcement partners will be conducting a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred,” Boynton Beach Chief Michael Gregory said in a statement. According to Boynton Beach PD, an officer saw the boy riding recklessly, which is what prompted the attempted traffic stop. In a news release, police said the dirt bike went down during the attempted stop, killing the teen boy. Boynton Beach PD said the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations. The Florida Highway Patrol will be the lead investigating law enforcement agency.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

BSO: Sean Charles Greer Arrested For Fatal Wilton Manors Hit-&-Run That Struck 6 Children, Killing 2

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of the driver wanted for the hit-and-run crash that struck six young children, killing two of them, in Wilton Manors. Detectives said physical evidence led them to 27-year-old Sean Charles Greer, who was booked into the BSO Main Jail Tuesday evening. Greer faces several charges, including tampering with evidence, failing to stop in an accident involving death, failing to stop in an accident involving serious injury, driving with a suspended license, and probation violation. The announcement came hours after investigators had located the 2009 Honda Accord sedan involved in the crash. Andrea Fleming,...
WILTON MANORS, FL
CBS Miami

Update: Missing Broward Man Robbie Burning Found Safe

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office said that missing elderly man Robbie Burning, who was last seen Tuesday in Pompano Beach, has been found safe. Earlier story follows: The 82-year-old was driving a 2020 white Toyota Corolla, tag number HLU D22, near the 1700 block of Northeast 44th Street Burning was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jean shorts, and white and black sneakers. Investigators said Burning is about 6 feet tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black and white hair. According to his family, he suffers from dementia. Anyone with information on Burning’s whereabouts should contact the BSO non-emergency number (954) 764-4357.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

‘Chased Him Right To His Damn Grave’: Grandmother Outraged At Boynton Beach PD After 13-Year-Old Killed Riding Dirt Bike

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy they said was killed after being chased by police for riding his dirt bike. Police claim Stanley Davis Jr. was riding his dirt bike recklessly, which is what prompted an officer to try and make a traffic stop. The department didn’t elaborate beyond saying the dirt bike went down during the attempted stop, killing the teen boy. Davis’ grandmother places the blame squarely on the shoulders of Boynton Beach PD. “They chased him, chased him. He just panicked because he’s a kid. Chased him right to his damn grave, and figured he’s just another Black boy, ain’t nothing is going to be done,” said Tina Hunter. “That’s the prejudice of the Boynton Beach police that wave been having problems for all these damn years.” Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory gave his condolences to the family, but said he couldn’t answer any questions about how the crash happened because the Florida Highway Patrol case is currently open.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Search On For Wilton Manors Hit-&-Run Driver Who Struck 6 Children, Killing 2

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search continues for a driver who hit several children and never even stopped in Wilton Manors. It all happened just before 3:00 Monday afternoon, near 2417 N.W. Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors “Our units transported 4 children this afternoon to Broward Health in various stages of injuries, and two were pronounced deceased here on scene,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan. Roads were closed and investigators were on the scene until around 9:30 p.m. “This is a heartbreaking evening for everyone— for family, friends and our first responders,” said Miranda Grossman, a PIO with the Broward Sheriff’s...
WILTON MANORS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Cbsmiami#Ryder Trauma Center#Miami Pd
CBS Miami

911 Calls About Parking Lot Crash Lead To Police Finding Woman Shot At Lauderhill Apartment Complex

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police detectives are investigating the homicide of a woman found at an apartment complex. Police said they responded to the Cypress Grove Apartment Complex, in the 4400 block of NW 18th Street, at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Investigators said they received 911 calls of a crash where a vehicle had struck several other vehicles in the parking lot. Officers arrived on scene and encountered the occupant of the vehicle, an adult female, suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale where she later died. Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

1 Dead, Others Injured In Shootings Over Christmas Weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A violent Christmas weekend in South Florida left at least one person dead and others hurt in separate incidents. Folks who live inside a Fort Lauderdale mobile home park woke up to the sound of gunfire Sunday. Feet away, police investigated a shooting that left one man dead and an innocent bystander hurt. The gunfire is not an unfamiliar sound near the mobile home park, according to Matthew Kelly. “It’s not safe,” says Kelly. “This is a 55-and-older community.” It all went down in the parking lot of Take 1 Lounge along NE 62 Street. The victim was in some sort of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

UPDATE: 28-Year-Old Elexis Frazer Found Safe

UPDATE: Elexis Frazer has been found safe. Thank you for spreading the word to help locate her. DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 28-year-old Elexis Frazer. According to BSO, Frazer was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 27, in the 30 block of SW 14 Street in Dania Beach. She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater and black shorts. Frazer, who has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call BSO’s non-emergency number at (954) 764-4357.
DANIA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Miami

BSO Arrests Suspect Wanted For Exchanging Gunfire With Deputies In Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of the suspect wanted for exchanging gunfire with deputies. Ga Quon Reed, 24, was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Boca Raton. Reed faces three counts of attempted murder in connection to Saturday’s shootout in the 1900 block of NW 31 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. It all started, investigators said, when deputies witnessed a shooting in progress. When the deputies tried to apprehend the gunman, gunfire was exchanged. Deputies said the shooter began to get into a vehicle, but eventually took off on foot. Someone inside that vehicle was also transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. That person is expected to survive. As for the two deputies who fired their weapons, they’ve been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the full investigation.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Man Walks Into Police Station, Confesses To Killing Wife In Doral

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is in jail after police say he walked into the Doral police station and confessed to killing his wife. Miami-Dade police arrested 46-year-old Luis Romero-Moran. He has been charged with first-degree murder. “I killed my wife and I’m here to turn myself in,” Romero-Moran said when he walked into the police station, according to the arrest report Police identified his wife as Zoranllilis Cadena Cambar, 41. On Tuesday morning he appeared in bond court, where he asked the judge for house arrest, so that he could “take care of his kids.” Bond was denied. Police say Romero-Moran followed his wife to the Doral home where she worked as a housekeeper in the 10000 block of Northwest 72nd Street and killed her. Another person arrived at the home at around 9 a.m. Monday morning and found the woman’s body. Miami-Dade police are investigating the case.
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Long Lines Continue COVID-19 Testing Sites, But Some Catch A Break

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Long lines once again in South Florida for a COVID-19 test Tuesday, but there were some places that barely had a wait. “When I saw the big lines at Markham Park in Weston, I came over here because a friend came and mentioned there were like four cars,” says Jose Blanco. Blanco and his family didn’t have to wait long for a COVID-19 test Tuesday at one of three new testing sites that have opened in Miami-Dade. CBS4 News stopped by the new site at the Dolphin Park and Ride Station. “Other locations are crazy,” says Blanco. Those locations have been crazy...
WESTON, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Police Department Investigating Homicide

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning. According to FLPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of NE 62 Street at around 5:55 a.m. The responding officers found a man in parking lot who had been shot. The victim, identified as 37-year-old Bernie Jean, died at the scene. A second victim was transported to Broward Health North with located non-life threatening injuries. FLPD’s preliminary investigation revealed the first victim was in an altercation with an unknown suspect when he was shot. The second victim, who was not involved, was struck by a stray bullet. Detectives are seeking any cellphone video captured of this this shooting, which can be submitted here. If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Man Charged After ‘Violently Striking’ Boy, 3, At Miami Pharmacy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made after a man was caught on camera violently striking a three-year-old boy inside a Walgreens. Marvin Green, 27, has been charged with aggravated child abuse and possession of a stolen firearm. There was also a warrant out for his arrest in Miami-Dade for criminal mischief. The incident happened on Monday, December 13, at approximately 2 p.m. inside the store in the 1600 block of N.W. 20 Street. Surveillance video shows a woman standing in the check-out line with her son when a man is seen “violently striking” the boy on his head before rushing out of the store. Miami Fire Rescue responded and treated the boy on scene.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Suspected Miami Serial Killer Willy Suarez Maceo Held Without Bond

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of shooting two homeless men, one fatally, Tuesday night is being held without bond. Willy Maceo, 25, has been charged with murder as well as attempted murder for the crimes committed Tuesday. Miami police said they were able to link Maceo to the shootings using ballistic test results from recovered bullet casings and surveillance video. According to Interim Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales, the dots began to connect on Tuesday when a witness flagged down an officer area 400 SW 2 Avenue at 8 p.m. about a person suffering from blunt force trauma to the head. The officer...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man Sought, Accused Of ‘Violently Striking’ Boy, 3, At Miami Pharmacy, Then Rushing Out

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police need your help in locating a man they say struck a 3-year-old boy inside a Walgreens pharmacy. The entire incident was caught on video. It happened on Monday, December 13, at approximately 2 p.m. inside an establishment in the 1600 block of N.W. 20 Street. Surveillance video shows a woman standing in the check-out line with her son when a man is seen “violently striking” the boy on his head before rushing out of the store. Miami Fire Rescue responded and treated the boy on scene. Authorities said the boy is going to be OK. Police have identified the suspect as Marvin Green, 27. Anyone who knows Green’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-603-6940 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Have You Seen Ada Portilla? Authorities Search For Missing Homestead Girl

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl from Homestead. Ada Portilla, 5 foot 3, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the area of the 18000 block of Southwest 352nd Street in Homestead. She was wearing a green and beige Star Wars jumpsuit. Authorities said she may be in a black Mitsubishi. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774.
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy