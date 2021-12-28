Driver Wanted In Miami Hit-&-Run That Killed Bicyclist Turns Himself In

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver wanted for a hit-and-run in Miami that resulted in the death of a bicyclist has been arrested after turning himself in.

The Miami Police Department is charging George Luis Amparo with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

The fatal crash happened Monday morning at around 6:45 a.m. along NW 12th Avenue near NW 51st Street in Miami.

Police said the bicyclist, who appeared to be in his 40s, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Miami PD said Amparo came to the station accompanied by family at 1 p.m. to turn himself in.

He is being held with no bond.