ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

4 Hospitalized After Crashing In Englewood While Chasing Stolen Car

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdzK3_0dWieKcU00
Englewood police Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Four people were hospitalized after they crashed in Englewood while chasing a family member's car that had been stolen right before their eyes, authorities said.

The group was leaving a family member's home in Englewood Cliffs around 1 a.m. Sunday when they witnessed the theft of the Mercedes, which had been left running to warm it up, Englewood Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Upvinder Singh, 53, of Edison had three passengers in his Hyundai Sonata when he gave chase, Pulice said.

The Sonata collided with another vehicle a short time later at the intersection of East Palisade Avenue and Jones Road, with one striking a fire hydrant and the other a utility pole, he said. The stolen vehicle and its driver kept going.

Singh and his passengers were taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Pulice said. The other driver was OK, the lieutenant said.

Singh received a summons from city police for reckless driving, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Fair Lawn Crash Sends Driver To Hospital

A motorist was hospitalized following a collision at a busy Fair Lawn intersection. The crash at Fair Lawn Avenue and Saddle River Road early Thursday afternoon sent one driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. The other driver refused medical attention. Both the Jeep...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Speeding Hit-Run Driver Slams UPS Worker Delivering Package In South Jersey: Police

Police seek the public's help locating a hit-and-run driver who struck a UPS delivery man in Cumberland County, authorities said. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, an 18 year old UPS driver was delivering a package near the 400 block of Irving Avenue and was standing near the side of the roadway when he was struck by a silver colored sedan, Bridgeton police said. The sedan was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred, police said.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

I-83 Driver Missing After Crash, Police Say

Police in Dauphin County are looking for a driver they say went missing following a crash on I-83. Stephen Salazar, 61, has not been seen or heard from since his involvement in a crash on northbound I-83 near the 2nd Street exit on December 23 around 5:30 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Englewood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Edison, NJ
City
Englewood, NJ
City
Englewood Cliffs, NJ
Daily Voice

Nervous Robbery Suspects In Speeding Car Had 2 Loaded Handguns, Police In Essex County Say

A motor vehicle stop of a speeding vehicle without front plates in Essex County turned up two loaded handguns -- one of which was stolen, authorities said. Detectives from the Orange Street Crimes Gang and Narcotics Task Force were on crime prevention patrols near White and Cleveland streets Dec. 17, when they saw the car heading south on Cleveland, police said.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Dies In Edison Mobile Home Fire: Report

An unidentified man was killed by a fire that swept through his mobile home in Central Jersey, according to NJ Advance Media. Smoke billowed out of a trailer on Plainfield Avenue off Route 1 when firefighters arrived around 10:30 a.m., fire officials told the outlet. The man was pronounced dead...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
Daily Voice

Details Released In Deadly Montgomery County Police Shootout

Four police officers from a Maryland department were placed on leave after a traffic stop that left one civilian dead this week. An off-duty officer who heard shots fired on the 900 block of Bonifant Street around 4:15 a.m. Silver Spring alerted on-duty officers, who then were on the lookout for a suspect vehicle early Wednesday morning, wusa9 reports.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Arson Suspected In Hackensack Apartment Fire, Responders Say

A pack of matches reportedly found outside a Hackensack apartment that was destroyed by fire brought arson investigators. Hackensack firefighters said they had the two-alarm, fifth-floor blaze at The Newport Apartments on Prospect Street under control within a half hour after it ignited at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. No serious injuries...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Being Struck By Car On Busy CT Roadway

An investigation is underway after a 41-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car on a busy Connecticut roadway. The incident happened around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 in Tolland County, in the Town of Andover. An Audi A7 Quattro Prestige was traveling eastbound on Route 6 approximately...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Mercedes#Hyundai
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey: Developing

A fatal crash was reported in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Irving Avenue in Bridgeton, initial reports said. Cumberland County Fire Police were at the crash scene assisting with traffic. Bridgeton police were not immediately available for comment. CHECK BACK...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

2 Men Die Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Atlantic County Camper: Police

Two men were found dead in their camper in Atlantic County due to carbon monoxide poisoning believed to be from a gas generator that had been running, authorities said. The bodies of Demetrio Serrano-Cruz, 59, and Rafael Morales, 69, were found in their camper, in a wooded section of Farmington in Egg Harbor Township around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, local police said in a statement.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Seriously Injured In Suffolk County Chain-Reaction Crash

A man suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on Long Island. The crash happened on eastbound Veterans Memorial Highway at Lakeland Avenue in Ronkonkoma at about 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. A 48-year-old Holtsville man was driving a 2015 Honda...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

3-Year-Old Child Shot Inside Car In Newark, Authorities Say

A child was shot Wednesday afternoon while sitting inside a car in Newark, authorities said. The 3-year-old boy was rushed to University Hospital after being grazed by a bullet on the 200 block of Broadway around 1:15 p.m., according to initial reports and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

CT Woman Killed Crossing Busy Roadway, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was killed when she was hit by a Jeep Compass while crossing a busy roadway. Brenda Bradley, age 74, of New Haven, was killed around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, in Milford. According to the Milford Police Department, Bradley was crossing Boston Post Road near the traffic...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
185K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy