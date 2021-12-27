ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, NY

192 Waterford crystal triangles installed on Times Square New Year's Eve ball

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLkTX_0dWidqOB00

Final preparations are being put in place for the traditional New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square.

Workers installed 192 sparkling Waterford crystal triangles featuring this year's "Gift of Wisdom" design on the ball, which spans 12 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 12,000 pounds.

A star-studded lineup is scheduled to perform at this year's celebration, which will be limited to 15,000 revelers who are all vaccinated and required to wear masks.

Organizers have announced the lineup of performers for the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest .

RELATED | Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

WATCH NOW: Ryan Seacrest gives you a sneak peek at the exciting acts and hottest stars from coast to coast, lighting up "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The A-listers include KT Tunstall, LL Cool J, Journey and Chloe. The USO Show Troupe will also be there.

The ball is covered with a total of 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles that vary in size and range in length from 4 3/4 inches to 5 3/4 inches per side.

Robert Stults is part of a select group who gets to be up close and personal with the iconic sphere ... 365 days a year.

"They are beautiful ... they are and we try very hard not to break them," Stults said.

A team of electricians with Local 3 is making sure it's in tip top shape for Friday night when all eyes in Time square will be looking up.

"It's stressful, I think this year it's more stressful because of the situation with the pandemic, it's a little different," Stults said.

For Times Square 2022, the 192 Waterford crystal triangles introduce the new "Gift of Wisdom" design represented by a central wheel with wedge cut petals of knowledge.

"The gift of wisdom has a central shell surrounded by petals of knowledge going forward and will join the gift of harmony and gift of imagination to create a pattern of happiness and dreams on the ball," Countdown Entertainment President Jeffrey Straus said.

Each panel is backed with color changing LED lights; More than 32,000.

This week is crunch time, checking and doubling checking each and every one. It's a true labor of love.

The test run to make sure everything is ready for the big drop is Thursday. Stults and his team will carry out a mock countdown

"When it finally comes down and all the fireworks go off and everything is exploding, everyone screaming, it's absolutely an incredible feeling," Stults said.

The ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET on Friday with the lighting and raising of the New Year's Eve Ball atop One Times Square.

Actor and TV personality Jonathan Bennett will return to the celebration as Times Square New Year's Eve host and will be joined by Jeremy Hassell, who will serve as a co-host.

Other live performances will include a fitness dance performance presented by Planet Fitness and performed by Liza Koshy.

RELATED | Star-studded New Year's Eve lineup announced for Times Square celebration

The New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will be scaled back due to the omicron surge, but that won't stop the show from going on!

Special moments will also include a presentation of the Associated Press' year-in-review highlight reel of the most memorable events of 2021.

NYCFC, which recently won the MLS Cup championship, will also join in the fun with their coveted MLS Cup trophy.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

*
Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy Talk COVID Safety at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Hollywood has all but given up on ringing in 2022. COVID’s highly transmissible Omicron variant, which has ripped through the country at a shockingly fast rate, has prompted a wave of New Year’s Eve entertainment cancellations. Fox scrapped its “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast,” and Phish rescheduled their “New Year’s Run” concerts. Still, the annual mainstay event for the past five decades will endure: “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” hosted by master-of-ceremonies veteran Ryan Seacrest and Forbes ’30 Under 30′ alum Liza Koshy. The ABC special is well-seasoned, with 50 years of experience hyping up the nation until the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

Chlöe Bailey Reflects on ‘Amazing’ 2021 & Sets New Year’s Resolutions for 2022

Chlöe Bailey has so much to be grateful for this year and took a moment on Wednesday (Dec. 29) to reflect on the trying times and triumphant ones. She shared videos from the past year that revealed how she set out for her solo debut, from practicing choreography for her debut single “Have Mercy” to tearfully thanking God following her ABC Juneteenth performance of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” to filming the “Have Mercy” music video. But the most valuable lesson the Chloe x Halle breakout star learned is fall down seven times, get up eight.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by KT Tunstall, Journey and Karol G among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of new New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, NY
ABC News

'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022: How to watch and what to expect

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" airs on ABC Friday night, but on Wednesday, two of the stars scheduled to perform in New York's Times Square -- LL Cool J and Chloe -- pulled out, due to a positive COVID test. Host Ryan Seacrest, however, said the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance After Positive COVID-19 Test

LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be performing on ABC’s Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 as planned. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” the actor-rapper said in a statement. “We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” In addition,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Kt Tunstall
Person
Dick Clark
FOX2Now

The first New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square didn’t include a ball drop, but something more dangerous

(NEXSTAR) – Of all the ways we could be celebrating the coming New Year, a significant percentage of Americans will be looking to the sky over New York City — either in person, or via their TVs — to watch a great big ball descend from one seemingly arbitrary spot above Times Square to another seemingly arbitrary (albeit lower-altitude) spot above Times Square.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Waterford Crystal#Mls Cup#Time Square#The Dick Clark
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Friday, Dec. 31: A night of New Year's Eve celebrations

Tonight’s TV highlights include New Year’s Eve specials, but remember: Shows featuring live performances and public gatherings may be subject to cancellation or curtailment due to COVID:. Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith host “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” (7 p.m., CBS). Hoda...
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Here’s How to Stream the Performances and Festivities Online

The holidays may feel a little different this year but some traditions never change. Case in point: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with a star-studded bash spanning four locations across the country. From A-list stars and performers, to a POWERBALL million-dollar reveal, here’s what you need to know about the biggest New Year’s Eve party you’ll attend this year. When Is Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve? Date, Time The 2022 edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve begins tomorrow, Friday, December 31 at 8pm ET, and with a countdown at midnight and performances...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
therealdeal.com

Jamestown plans New Year’s ball drop at metaverse Times Square

A recent surge in Covid-19 cases has scaled down Times Square’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebration, but Jamestown Properties and Digital Currency Group are ringing in the new year in a new way. The firm announced Wednesday plans to host a virtual ball drop celebration at a digitally...
POLITICS
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy