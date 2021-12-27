192 Waterford crystal triangles installed on Times Square New Year's Eve ball

Final preparations are being put in place for the traditional New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square.

Workers installed 192 sparkling Waterford crystal triangles featuring this year's "Gift of Wisdom" design on the ball, which spans 12 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 12,000 pounds.

A star-studded lineup is scheduled to perform at this year's celebration, which will be limited to 15,000 revelers who are all vaccinated and required to wear masks.

WATCH NOW: Ryan Seacrest gives you a sneak peek at the exciting acts and hottest stars from coast to coast, lighting up "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The A-listers include KT Tunstall, LL Cool J, Journey and Chloe. The USO Show Troupe will also be there.

The ball is covered with a total of 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles that vary in size and range in length from 4 3/4 inches to 5 3/4 inches per side.

Robert Stults is part of a select group who gets to be up close and personal with the iconic sphere ... 365 days a year.

"They are beautiful ... they are and we try very hard not to break them," Stults said.

A team of electricians with Local 3 is making sure it's in tip top shape for Friday night when all eyes in Time square will be looking up.

"It's stressful, I think this year it's more stressful because of the situation with the pandemic, it's a little different," Stults said.

For Times Square 2022, the 192 Waterford crystal triangles introduce the new "Gift of Wisdom" design represented by a central wheel with wedge cut petals of knowledge.

"The gift of wisdom has a central shell surrounded by petals of knowledge going forward and will join the gift of harmony and gift of imagination to create a pattern of happiness and dreams on the ball," Countdown Entertainment President Jeffrey Straus said.

Each panel is backed with color changing LED lights; More than 32,000.

This week is crunch time, checking and doubling checking each and every one. It's a true labor of love.

The test run to make sure everything is ready for the big drop is Thursday. Stults and his team will carry out a mock countdown

"When it finally comes down and all the fireworks go off and everything is exploding, everyone screaming, it's absolutely an incredible feeling," Stults said.

The ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET on Friday with the lighting and raising of the New Year's Eve Ball atop One Times Square.

Actor and TV personality Jonathan Bennett will return to the celebration as Times Square New Year's Eve host and will be joined by Jeremy Hassell, who will serve as a co-host.

Other live performances will include a fitness dance performance presented by Planet Fitness and performed by Liza Koshy.

The New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will be scaled back due to the omicron surge, but that won't stop the show from going on!

Special moments will also include a presentation of the Associated Press' year-in-review highlight reel of the most memorable events of 2021.

NYCFC, which recently won the MLS Cup championship, will also join in the fun with their coveted MLS Cup trophy.

