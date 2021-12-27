'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée has died suddenly at the age of 58.

Vallée is known for directing critically acclaimed works, such as “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Wild,” and “Big Little Lies.”

Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, whose 2013 “Dallas Buyers Club” received numerous Oscar nominations, has died suddenly at the age of 58.

Vallée died Sunday in his cabin outside Quebec City. No cause of death has been determined at this time.

“Still in shock over the news that Jean-Marc Vallée has died,” his press representative, Bumble Ward, wrote on Twitter. “What you may not know is that he was sweet and kind, full of gratitude, remembered birthdays and sent awesome mixtapes, while still being a creative genius. Rest In Peace.”

Vallée reached critical acclaim with his 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club,” — based on true events surrounding the life of Ron Woodroof, who was diagnosed with AIDS and told he had month to live before he began smuggling drugs not approved in the United States into the country to help himself and other AIDs patients fight for their lives — which starred Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, who both took home Oscars for their roles.

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed,” his producing partner Nathan Ross told Deadline. “He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Vallée went on to adapt Cheryl Strayed’s memoir “Wild” into an Oscar-nominated film starring Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, as well as two acclaimed HBO limited series, “Big Little Lies” and “Sharp Objects.”

“Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth,” HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross.”

Vallée is survived by his sons, Alex and Émile, as well as his siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphane Tousignant, and Gérald Vallée.

