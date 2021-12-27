ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rivian's First Earnings Report Looks Like Tesla's Early Days, But Here's What's Different

By Rhian Hunt
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivian is generating negligible revenue, though it has lots of cash from its IPO. Its position somewhat resembles Tesla’s shortly after the latter went public. Rivian is operating in a much different market than Tesla at its public launch and may have other factors working against it. On...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Here’s Why The Chip Shortage Is Proving Difficult To Overcome

The semiconductor chip shortage has crippled global automotive production throughout 2021, costing automakers hundreds of billions in lost revenue and sending new and used vehicle prices soaring to new record highs with each passing month. Ford has been impacted tremendously by this supply chain crisis as well and is projected to lose roughly 700,000 units of production this year alone. Opinions on when the chip shortage might end vary greatly, and Ford CEO Jim Farley recently stated that he believes that the crisis will endure through 2023. With companies including Ford doing everything possible to circumvent this issue, the question remains – why has it proven so difficult to overcome?
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
insideevs.com

What's Going On With The Tesla Semi?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
leedaily.com

Elon Musk 2.0? Meet Austin Russell, the World’s Youngest Self-made Billionaire, Luminar Founder, and Evangelist for the Lidar Self-driving Car Tech That Tesla’s Ceo Called ‘freaking Stupid’

Tesla’s Chief Operating Officer, Elon Musk, dismisses lidar(Lidar occasionally LADAR is a technique for estimating wavelengths (varying distances) via aiming a point with a beam and monitoring the amount of time. it takes for the scattered sunlight to rebound to the receiver) as ‘pricey as well as superfluous,’ however...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ipo#Vehicles#Rivian Automotive#Rivn#Tsla
inputmag.com

Hyundai is leaving combustion engines behind for good

Hyundai is moving full speed ahead into the electric car market, recalls be damned. The Korean auto company is reportedly shutting down the development team responsible for its internal combustion engines in an effort to jump-start its electric car program. Hyundai’s head of research and development, Park Chung-kook, sent an...
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Thundertruck looks like a Cybertruck for Beyond Thunderdome

With electric vehicle mandates in place in countries worldwide, new automotive manufacturers are seemingly popping up left and right in an attempt to bring new electric vehicles to market. While most electric vehicles out there look like traditional cars and trucks, some are entirely deviating from typical vehicle design trends and going for something completely different. Tesla started the wild design trend for electric pickups with its Cybertruck, and now a new EV called the Thundertruck has been revealed by a team from the creative agency Wolfgang. This new Thundertruck appears similar to the Cybertruck in some respects, but looks more like it’s been customized for a post-apocalyptic waste.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Cathie Sells Another $22M Worth Of Shares In Tesla On Tuesday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Tuesday sold 20,446 shares — estimated to be worth $22.3 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Tesla shares closed 0.5% lower at $1,088.47 a share on Tuesday. The stock is up over 49% year-to-date though most of that surge has been seen in the past few months.
STOCKS
insideevs.com

What Do Analysts Expect From Tesla Stock In 2022?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
STOCKS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Threat One Step Closer To American Launch

Heard of Nio? If you're not au fait with automakers outside of the US, then you might not know of the Chinese EV automaker, but that's about to change. As reported by Electrek, Nio's Vice President, Saurabh Bhatnagar, has posted no fewer than 47 job posts on the business networking site, LinkedIn, all listed within the USA. Since breaking into the headlines with the Nio EP9 electric supercar a few years back, the automaker has been steadily enhancing its reach within China and the rest of Asia. In 2021 alone, the company delivered in excess of 80,940 vehicles, but also broke out of Asia by launching in Norway, Germany, and The Netherlands. The job listings in the USA follow the recent launch of the Nio ET5 electric sedan, with which the brand could easily rival the Tesla Model 3.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy