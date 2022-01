Members of the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners:. As a proud native and long time resident of Gloucester County (1972-1994) who has still has family in the area, I was shocked to learn of an apparent plan to relegate newly-elected Sheriff Jonathan Sammons to an office that isolates him from the management team he is expected to lead. Numerous news reports have been published regarding this purported move. I thought back to when my father, Samuel Booker served the Gloucester County Sheriff’s department with distinction, retiring as Chief Sheriff’s Officer. I remember visiting my Dad at work in Woodbury and being so proud that he had earned the respect of his peers and the County leadership. It meant something (and still does) to be Sam Booker’s son.

