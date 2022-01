One in seven new cars bought in 2022 will be a pure electric, according to analysis.Green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive is predicting around 300,000 new battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) will be sold next year.If the projection is accurate new electric car sales are likely to overtake those of diesels in 2022.Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show 11% of new cars registered in the first 11 months of 2021 were BEVs, up from 6% during the same period in 2020.New AutoMotive head of policy and research Ben Nelmes said he expects the surge in demand to...

