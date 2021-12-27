ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming AutoZone Liberty Bowl

By Crissy Froyd
 4 days ago

The college football regular season may be over, but there is still more on the horizon for Mississippi State (7-5) as it takes on Texas Tech (6-6) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The Bulldogs are currently listed as heavy favorites over the Red Raiders, but that doesn't mean this is a team that should be taken lightly -- Mississippi State has already learned its lesson this year with "lesser opponents" after dodging a loss to LA Tech in the season opener and falling to Memphis early in the season.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media over the weekend to discuss a team he knows quite well and what his team brings to the table.

"I think they do some good things, they're kind of an explosive group," Leach said of Texas Tech. "(We're focused on) working well as a team, playing well as a team." Just constantly improve. If you're the right type of team, you're constantly working as hard as you can."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say in the press conference ahead of the Liberty Bowl:

CowbellCorner

Mississippi State Safety Fred Peters Officially Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Once joining the large SEC program, Peters had his work cut out for him. As expected, he was able to keep up juts fine. His 2019 junior season was sort of a learning year for Peters, and although he played in all 13 games, he totaled 10 tackles, three tackles-for-losses, and one interception. He made his first career start in 2020, along with many newer members of the squad, and finished the year with four starts. After his second year with a the team, he had not made significant improvements. Peters added 20 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
NFL
CowbellCorner

From State to Sundays: Dak Prescott Has Hit His Stride Again

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has struggled to live up to his expectations for weeks, but on Sunday night, he had a stellar performance. In less than three quarters of play, the former Mississippi State quarterback demolished the Washington Football Team. Prescott finished the game 28-of-39 passing for 330 yards with four touchdowns-- and all of those scores came in the first half of action. The franchise quarterback has not had a performance of that caliber since before he was injured against the New England Patriots on Oct. 17. Prescott is also the first quarterback to have a touchdown pass to a running back, tight end, wide receiver and offensive lineman in a regular-season game in NFL history. The Cowboys ended up winning the game 56-14, with a handful of other players making huge contributions as well.
NFL
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

