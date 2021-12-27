Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming AutoZone Liberty Bowl

The college football regular season may be over, but there is still more on the horizon for Mississippi State (7-5) as it takes on Texas Tech (6-6) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The Bulldogs are currently listed as heavy favorites over the Red Raiders, but that doesn't mean this is a team that should be taken lightly -- Mississippi State has already learned its lesson this year with "lesser opponents" after dodging a loss to LA Tech in the season opener and falling to Memphis early in the season.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media over the weekend to discuss a team he knows quite well and what his team brings to the table.

"I think they do some good things, they're kind of an explosive group," Leach said of Texas Tech. "(We're focused on) working well as a team, playing well as a team." Just constantly improve. If you're the right type of team, you're constantly working as hard as you can."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say in the press conference ahead of the Liberty Bowl: