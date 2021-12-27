A Greenbrier County man was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, December 8 in connection with a December 3 vehicle fire. Jerry Reed, 45, of Alderson, has been charged with third-degree arson, and one-count of retaliation against a state’s witness.

On the evening of December 3, while on patrol in Alderson, officers reported hearing a “loud bang” in the area of Chase Street. Upon further investigation, officers discovered a silver Buick Enclave “engulfed in flames, predominantly on the passenger side.” The burning vehicle was reported to be parked “approximately five or six feet away” from a residence.

According to Tri-County Fire Captain Jason Smith, “approximately three hundred to four hundred gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.” The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office subsequently investigated the matter, deeming it to be intentional arson.

The vehicle’s owner, who had previously been involved with Jerry Reed, has been the victim of several past incidents of damage and vandalism. Reed, himself, is currently facing felony charges in connection to the past incidents, and a Domestic Violence Protective Order is currently in place against him through Monroe County.

According to the criminal complaint, numerous witness statements place Reed in the area at the time of the arson. One witness further indicated that Reed alluded to his responsibility for the fire.

Jerry Reed is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail. He is not eligible for bond at this time.

The post Alderson Man Charged With Arson appeared first on The Hinton News .