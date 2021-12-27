Youngstown shooting victim dies on Christmas Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was wounded in the parking lot of a south side event center earlier this month has died.

Calvin Moore, 27, died on Christmas Day, detectives confirmed Monday. An autopsy will be conducted at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office.

The man was shot about 2:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Vibez on East Midlothian Boulevard on December 12. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center by private vehicle before police arrived on the scene.

Arrested a couple of days after the shooting was Johnnie McCall, 31, who has been in the Mahoning County Jail on $100,000 bond since his arraignment in municipal court.

That death along with the death of a man early Monday on Tyrell Avenue that injured three other people gives Youngstown 30 homicides for the year, two more than all of 2020.

This is the most homicides in a year in Youngstown since 2007, when 39 people were killed.

