stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Greenville on Tripadvisor .

#14. Adams Bistro

#13. Open Hearth

#12. Rick Erwin's Eastside

#11. Outback Steakhouse

#10. Larkin's On The River

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 221 Pelham Rd Ste 100 Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29615-2553- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2801 Wade Hampton Blvd Suite 1, Taylors, SC 29687- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8595 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5759- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (210 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 21 Orchard Park Dr, Greenville, SC 29615-3528- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 318 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2606

#9. Logan's Roadhouse

#8. Peddler Steak House

#7. Rick Erwins Westend Grille

#6. Saskatoon Steakhouse

#5. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (135 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 53 Beacon Dr, Greenville, SC 29615-5031- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (196 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2000 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29609-2853- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (545 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 648 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2505- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (478 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 681 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC 29607- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (386 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1025 Woodruff Rd Magnola Park Center, Suite D118, Greenville, SC 29607-4132

#4. Chophouse 47

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#2. Halls Chophouse

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (232 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 36 Beacon Dr off of Pelham Rd., Greenville, SC 29615-5032- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 851-A Congaree Rd Crowne Plaza Hotel, Greenville, SC 29607- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,002 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 550 S Main St Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29601-2539- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (477 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 250 Riverplace, Suite 200 Embassy Suites Hotel, Greenville, SC 29601