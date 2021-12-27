Highest-rated steakhouses in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor
stockcreations // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Greenville on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Adams Bistro- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 221 Pelham Rd Ste 100 Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29615-2553
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Open Hearth- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2801 Wade Hampton Blvd Suite 1, Taylors, SC 29687
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Rick Erwin's Eastside- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8595 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5759
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21 Orchard Park Dr, Greenville, SC 29615-3528
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Larkin's On The River- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 318 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2606
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 53 Beacon Dr, Greenville, SC 29615-5031
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Peddler Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2000 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29609-2853
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Rick Erwins Westend Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (545 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 648 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2505
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Saskatoon Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (478 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 681 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (386 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1025 Woodruff Rd Magnola Park Center, Suite D118, Greenville, SC 29607-4132
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Chophouse 47- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 36 Beacon Dr off of Pelham Rd., Greenville, SC 29615-5032
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 851-A Congaree Rd Crowne Plaza Hotel, Greenville, SC 29607
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Halls Chophouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,002 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 550 S Main St Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29601-2539
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (477 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 250 Riverplace, Suite 200 Embassy Suites Hotel, Greenville, SC 29601
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0