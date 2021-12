B. Riley analyst Bryan Maher raised the firm's price target (PT) on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC +4.7%) to $6 from $5 and reiterates Buy rating on the shares. The upgrade comes after company entered into an agreement with an institutional investor to sell a 35% equity interest in its existing joint venture that owns two life science buildings in the Boston, MA both leased to Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO