Today’s GPUs are so capable you might not even consider that off-the-shelf you could be leaving performance on the table. Indeed, if you thought you were “locked in” to the performance limits of your Radeon GPU at the time of purchase, know this: You can “unlock” more performance and even more eye-candy to bring your graphics to another level. We’ll show you how free, easy, and fun it is to “boost” your GPU! (To learn more about today’s graphics hardware, see our roundup of the best GPUs for PC gaming.)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO