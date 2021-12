GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is the time of year you are messaging friends and family near and far. Whether it's a text, through social media, you're reconnecting. This is why it's a perfect time for someone you think you know to reach out and start a conversation. The person may claim to have seen your profile pic and liked it, or maybe they're an “old family friend”, or they won money and you can too, or they are a friend of a former co-worker.

