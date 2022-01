For some time now, Ford has produced vehicles in China in conjunction with Changan Automobile as part of 50:50 joint ventures called Changan Ford – which focuses on Ford’s core vehicle lineup and consumer products – and JMC, which focuses on commercial vehicles. Changan Ford currently builds the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Mondeo for local customers, among other models, and has performed reasonably well in recent J.D. Power studies including its 2021 Dependability Study, Initial Quality Study, APEAL Study, and Tech Satisfaction Survey, but a decision to remove limits on foreign investments in passenger car manufacturing in China could have a big impact on the way Ford operates in that country.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO