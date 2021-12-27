ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The best Christmas present EVER! Girl, seven, bursts into tears when she unwraps a seven-week-old puppy

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

This is the sweet moment a little girl cried as she got the gift of a puppy.

Footage taken in Frisco, Texas, on December 17, shows the girl crying happy tears as she unwraps the present.

Claire Hammer, 7, had been desperate for a puppy for years and was amazed when her wish finally came true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjAXG_0dWiaZkz00
Footage taken in Frisco, Texas, on December 17, shows the girl crying happy tears as she unwraps the present
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2DQ8_0dWiaZkz00

In the footage, she strokes Nola Rose, the now two-month old puppy, and cries.

Her mother Janee Hammer, asks her 'is she cute?' while overwhelmed Claire continues to cry with happiness.

Mrs Hammer says 'You can pick her up' and Claire then reaches to hold her.

She then asks if she loves her new pooch and Claire says 'yes'.

Claire and her mother both have fur allergies but the family discovered Goldendoodles- a retriever-poodle mix- are hypoallergenic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUiEr_0dWiaZkz00
Mr and Mrs Hammer got Nola Rose and presented her to their daughter as a surprise

Mr and Mrs Hammer got Nola Rose and presented her to their daughter as a surprise.

Mrs Hammer said: 'I was crying right along with her.

'She has been asking for a puppy for as long as I can remember, she is absolutely crazy about dogs.'

The couple picked up Nola on December 17 and couldn't keep the wiggly pooch secret for long, so Claire's brother Ben Willett,15, quickly popped her in a box outside their front door and rang the doorbell.

When Claire answered, she burst into tears of joy in a now-viral video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixm93_0dWiaZkz00
The couple picked up Nola on December 17 and couldn't keep the wiggly pooch secret for long, so Claire's brother Ben Willett,15, quickly popped her in a box outside their front door and rang the doorbell

Comments / 12

Mike Smith
3d ago

I can't wait until I can make my son cry from being so happy lol. how cute this is I wish they had the video to show us tbh. I'd probably cry with them haha

Reply
5
Renee Bosarge Ivy
3d ago

A puppy is a wonderful gift indeed. I hope the pup brings them all many years of happiness. As a dog person and trainer I have to mention that today a pup should stay with its litter until 8 weeks old as a minimum. Some breeders wait until 10 weeks and chihuahua pups needs to nurse their mom for at least 12 weeks. It is best for the pup even if weaned to be with their litter because of the mental and emotional development that makes training much easier and can help a pup to be a bit more easier to live with. They learn so much even in a week.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Puppies#Fur#Happy Tears#Poodle
Upworthy

Grandma breaks down in tears after co-workers gift her the very first doll in her life

Gifting toys to kids is a long-standing Christmas tradition and many of us have been privileged enough to experience that joy. A grandmother who was was never gifted a doll in her life broke down in tears after her co-workers gifted her one. The video was shared on TikTok by user @​​ilianmejia06 or Lilian Mejia, where it went viral, garnering more than 2.8 million views. The video shows the woman getting emotional and crying as she unwraps her Christmas present at work. She had been gifted an American doll, making it the very first she owned. She announces to those around her that this was her very first doll. Her coworkers hug her as she breaks down in tears. One co-worker jokingly tells her, "Don't cry because you're going to be ugly."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
countryliving.com

Christmas brain teaser: Can you spot the puppy in this tricky puzzle?

Take a break from indulging and entertaining by trying to find the puppy in this tricky Christmas brain teaser. It takes the average person just 42 seconds, but how long will it take you?. It might be the season of goodwill and cheer, but money.co.uk has created a brainteaser with...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

278K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy