Motor Neurone dad receives £11k to help him spend final Christmas at home

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn appeal to fulfil a terminally ill man's wish to come home for Christmas has raised more than £11,000. Father-of two, Alex Francis, from Somerset, is in the final stages of motor neurone disease and moved back home from a hospice on Christmas Eve. Donations have paid for...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 2

Slim Customer
3d ago

😔Prayers for a peaceful transition.🙏🏻May God bless and comfort this family.

Reply
5
FOX Carolina

Ten-year-old girl loses fight with cancer a week before Christmas

INMAN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A ten-year-old girl has lost her battle with cancer just a week before Christmas. Ava Woodard was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an inoperable brain tumor, in June 2020. Ava's mother, Rhoda, noticed her daughter straining her eyes more often and wanted to...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Independent

Elderly dog abandoned at Christmas ‘happy and healthy’ after finding new home

An elderly dog abandoned on the streets of Birmingham just days before Christmas last year is now “happy and healthy” after being rehomed with a new family.Ten-year-old Molly-Moo, a German Shepherd cross mastiff, was found wandering the streets alone and emaciated last December.She was caught by West Midlands Police who took her to the RSPCA and attempted to find her owners.“Molly was wandering along a busy, dangerous road and I believe she’d been dumped there by someone like rubbish,” said RSPCA inspector Stephen Lee.“She was incredibly emaciated, with bones protruding, and had a bad, untreated skin condition.”After tracing her microchip,...
PETS
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
Telegraph

One in six people with dementia spent last Christmas alone, research from Alzheimer’s Society shows

One in six people with dementia spent last Christmas alone, research shows, with thousands more only getting 15 minutes of human contact in the surrounding week. The polling by the Alzheimer’s Society reveals a sharp deterioration among dementia sufferers during the pandemic, with isolation and disruption to normal routines fuelling increased levels of confusion.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

UK woman has baby in hospital with ‘birth dog’ by her side

Allowing women to give birth in hospital with their pet dog by their side could ease their anxiety, one of the first women to use a “birth dog” has said. Charlotte Beard, 24, who suffers from non-epileptic seizures, was supported through her 50-hour labour by her aid pet Flump, who is trained to detect seizures before they happen.
PETS

Comments / 0

