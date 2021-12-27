ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fish can COUNT! Bizarre experiment involving archerfish SPITTING at computers suggests they can distinguish between different numbers

By Ian Randall For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

In most workplaces, spitting at computer terminals is regarded as a bit of a faux pas — but not so for certain banded archerfish in a laboratory in Italy.

Experts from the University of Trento trained the fish — which use jets of water to capture prey — to spit at screens to show they can distinguish between numbers.

Various previous studies have argued that, like many birds and mammals, fish can count and have an innate sense of numbers.

Yet these experiments have involved showing, for example, that fish will join the larger of two shoals, leading critics to argue they prove only a sense of size.

For instance, fish picking between two sets of prey-like dots might choose the group with more dots simply on the basis that it covers a larger area.

The team controlled for these confounding factors by using dots of various sizes and relative positions, proving that the fish can indeed count after all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHp9T_0dWiaQoS00
In most workplaces, spitting at computer terminals is regarded as a bit of a faux pas — but not so for certain banded archerfish (pictured) in a laboratory in Italy, who have done so as part of an experiment to show that fish can count and distinguish between different numbers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9KTg_0dWiaQoS00
Experts from the University of Trento trained archerfish — which use jets of water to capture prey, as depicted — to spit at screens to show they can distinguish between numbers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4az5TM_0dWiaQoS00
Repeatedly showing the fish two sets of dots — one with three, the other with six — the team succeeded in training archerfish to consistently pick one of the numbers

BANDED ARCHERFISH

Formal name: Toxotes jaculatrix

Habitat: Brackish waters

Range: Indo-Pacific Asia

Conservation status: Least concern

Average size: 7.9 inches long

Notable features: Able to spit water at prey from around 59 inches away

'There is a debate regarding the existence of a number sense [in fish], based on the fact that it is empirically impossible to separate numerical information from all other continuous properties at once,' paper author Davide Potrich told the New Scientist.

'Several experiments have tried to address this issue, but usually not in a complete way,' the University of Trento animal cognition expert added.

'What is unique in our study is that we controlled for non-numerical variables in the best way possible.'

In their experiments, Dr Potrich and colleagues placed banded archerfish in tanks beneath monitor screens that displayed two groups of dots. A camera placed under the tank recorded a view of the fish and which group of dots they chose to spit at.

Repeatedly showing the fish two sets of dots — one with three, the other with six — the team succeeded in training archerfish to consistently pick one of the numbers.

To ensure that other factors like the area covered by the dots was not influencing the fishes' decisions, the team developed software that randomly changed the dots size, arrangement and other details for each individual test.

This meant, for example, that sometimes six dots would take up less room on the screen than three dots, but the next time they might cover a larger area.

The team found that the fish were still able to distinguish between numbers when presented with new alternatives, such as six and eight, rather than six and three.

However, the fish tended — around three-quarters of the time — to default to picking the largest or smallest number (depending on their training), rather than their usual number, when presented with these different choices.

So, for example, a fish taught to pick six over three would pick nine over six and eight over four,— whereas a fish trained to pick three over six would choose the lower of the two numbers when given a different combination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqFs2_0dWiaQoS00
 In their experiments, Dr Potrich and colleagues placed archerfish in tanks beneath monitor screens that displayed two groups of dots (left). A camera placed under the tank recorded a view (right) of the fish and which group of dots they chose to spit at

Brian Butterworth, a neuroscientist from University College London who was not involved in the present study, told New Scientist that, in nature, numerical factors tend to go with non-numerical ones, making studies like this difficult.

'It seems to me that the team have done a very good job in trying to separate out these non-numerical cues from the numerical ones,' he added.

'Archerfish can at least make relative numerosity judgements.'

A pre-print of the researchers' article, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, can be read on the bioRxiv repository.

The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

