ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erling Haaland 'does NOT like the Premier League and prefers LaLiga' as Real Madrid and Barcelona are the 'only clubs that can sign the Borussia Dortmund star' claims Italian journalist

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Erling Haaland is reportedly unlikely to make the move to the Premier League as it is not his dream.

With the transfer window opening on January 1, the rumour mill is working overtime and Haaland is one the stars being linked with a move.

The 21-year-old has attracted attention from Europe's elite with his performance for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 19 goals in 16 appearances this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cFly_0dWiaOIE00
Erling Haaland (right) reportedly prefers a move to LaLiga instead of the Premier League

Man City are reportedly determined to land the striker next summer, with reports in Spain suggesting the English champions have already made contact with his representatives.

The Premier League champions face stern competition with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also said to be interested.

And it appears City will have their approaches rebuffed as Sky Italia expert Gianluca di Marzio believes the English top-flight is an unlikely move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5hKX_0dWiaOIE00
The Norwegian has attracted significant interest after scoring 19 goals in 16 games this term

'He [Haaland] doesn't like the Premier League too much, it's not exactly his dream. It's not the perfect league right now,' he told Wettfreunde.

'He prefers La Liga - he likes the league a lot. So I think La Liga is the perfect environment for him to play in now. Or the Bundesliga, where he currently plays.

'Real Madrid would be an option. Even if they are sure to sign Mbappe, they would like to have a few strikers in the future. I don't know if they can do it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14m4pb_0dWiaOIE00
Pep Guardiola (above) is desperate for a new striker and Man City have reportedly made contact with Haaland's representatives

'Only Real Madrid and Barcelona can get him because he can't go to Atletico Madrid or any other club.

'Probably because - like Mbappe, who wants to play for Real Madrid - he told his agent to try Real Madrid. And if not with them, then with Barcelona and if not with Barcelona, ​​then with Chelsea, Man Utd etc. '

However, earlier this month, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola name-checked the Premier League champions as the Norwegian's potential next destination.

'Erling can and will take the next step,' said Raiola. 'Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, City — these are the big clubs he can go to.

'City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q99iw_0dWiaOIE00
The 21-year-old's agent Mino Raiola name checked the Premier League Champions as a potential destination 

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Real Madrid tipped to pair Erling Haaland with Kylian Mbappe

What the papers sayManchester United and Manchester City could both miss out on Erling Haaland with the Sun reporting Real Madrid are confident of signing both the Norway international and fellow superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. The paper reports the Spanish giants will move for the Paris St Germain frontman on a free transfer at the end of the season and are also confident of signing 21-year-old Haaland due to a ‘special relationship’ with Dortmund.Elsewhere, Newcastle are hoping to secure Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, next week, The Telegraph reports. The same paper carries the rumour that the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Transfer news RECAP: Erling Haaland's future will be settled by February as Dortmund make play to keep the striker... while Real Madrid want him AND Kylian Mbappe to join next summer in huge double swoop

The January transfer window is now just days away from opening as clubs from the Premier League and around Europe look to bolster their squads going into the business end of the campaign. The window will typically open on January 1 for Premier League clubs, which is also the case...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Mino Raiola
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres posts open letter to Man City and fans

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres has posted a message to Manchester City and their fans after this week's departure. The Spain international signed for the Blaugrana in exchange for a reported 55 million euros plus 10m euros more in add-ons, just a year and a half after joining City from Valencia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Borussia Dortmund#Atletico Madrid#The Premier League#Laliga#Italian#English#Bayern Munich#City#Sky Italia#Real Madrid#Norwegian
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

10 Barcelona stars in isolation as Covid outbreak grips La Liga club

Barcelona have announced three more of their players have tested positive for Covid which means ten of their stars have the virus.The La Liga club said on Thursday Philippe Coutinho, Sergino Dest and Ez Abde are all now in isolation after returning a positive result. It’s more bad news for the Spanish club who had announced on Wednesday that Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti all had Covid.Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde are all already in isolation and the outbreak at the club has put their match against Real Mallorca on 2 January in doubt. Mallorca...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Chastened Chelsea must regroup with plenty still to play for

All told, 2021 will be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans. A second Champions League title, a talented squad littered with academy graduates who command first-team spots and a structure in place on and off the pitch to hold a position as a dominant force in European football. Yet after Mike Dean blew the full-time whistle on the last game of an impressive year, the majority of those leaving Stamford Bridge walked out with a deep sense of frustration. Perhaps even premature feelings of “what might have been”. A 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed in the 91st minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool Interested In Arsenal Forward Bukayo Saka

A report has emerged suggesting that Liverpool are interested in Arsenal's young star Bukayo Saka. The 20 year old has been in fine form this season with six goals and four assists in 21 appearances. His form last season helped earn Saka the call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta to miss Man City game after testing positive for Covid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss the Premier League game with Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for Covid, the club have confirmed.The Spaniard, who also contracted the virus in March 2020 prompting the shutdown of football at the start of the pandemic, is now isolating.A club statement read: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Mikel is isolating in line with government guidelines and we wish him well.”Arteta is still expected to do press duties ahead of the game on Thursday.Arteta previously contracted the virus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was aa deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding on to a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an...
ASTON VILLA F.C.
The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

278K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy