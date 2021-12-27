ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyron Woodley's coach slams rumours that his fight with Jake Paul was 'fixed' after video emerged of YouTuber making a hand signal... as he claims the former UFC star would not have showed up had the bout been rigged

Tyron Woodley's coach has dismissed claims Woodley's bout with Jake Paul was rigged, insisting the former UFC welterweight champion was desperate to win the fight.

Four months after beating Woodley by split decision, Paul won the rematch in Tampa as he stopped his opponent with a vicious sixth round knockout that left the former UFC star unconscious.

Paul's win, however, has blighted by allegations the fight had been pre-arranged to let the YouTube star turned boxer win.

Tyron Woodley (right) was floored by a devastating right hand by Jake Paul in round six
Woodley was left unconscious by the punch and took a while to return to his senses 

The accusations of fixing stem from a clip from the sixth round, which shows Paul slightly twisting his right wrist just before Woodley dropped his left hand his left hand and left himself open to a brutal right hand.

The episode has been dissected at length on social media, where several fans have suggested Paul's flick of the wrist signalled to Woodley it was time for him to hit the deck.

Speaking to MMA on Sirius XM, however, Din Thomas insisted his fighter was fully committed.

Boxing fans have claimed Paul's (left) victory over the former UFC star was rigged
Video footage appeared to show Paul gesturing his right hand in an alleged signal just seconds before the knockout
YouTuber Paul's (right) victory in Tampa continued his unbeaten record in the boxing world

'That whole theory [of the fight being rigged], it makes me laugh,' he said. 'Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was.

'It was serious like Tyron really wanted this win back, he really wanted this fight and it was a serious thing.

'Now, if it was a dive, I wish they told me about it because I wouldn't have shown up and taken the night off.

'I'd be like partying but that wasn't the case. I mean it was a real, legit fight.'

Woodley, who stepped in at short-notice to replace Tommy Fury, received a 60-day medical suspension by the Florida Athletic Commission following his knockout.

The 39-year-old, however, insisted he could fight Paul again in the future.

'I would love to fight him again,' he said. 'The first time I felt it was very, very close. He's got to figure out what he wants to do - if he wants to run it back, I'm always down.

'Me and him could fight 10 times. This is a real life Rocky movie.'

