Mandy Moore's Son Already Shares His Parents' Love of Music with His 'New Fav Toy'

Having two musicians for parents, it seemed inevitable that Mandy Moore ’s son, August, might be into music , too. But it seems his love of music has developed very early, because the 10-month-old is already a pro at ringing bells.

Moore took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share some snaps and a video from baby Gus’s first Christmas, and it seems like she and husband Taylor Goldsmith, a singer-songwriter, have a pint-sized music lover on their hands. Sharing two photos from the family’s festive gathering, the This Is Us star also shared a video of her little one playing with a set of colorful bells he got from the couple’s pal Phoebe Bridgers’ mom, Jamie Gandola Bridgers.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Goldsmiths,” Moore wrote in her caption. Also thanks @nonajames for Gus’s new fav toy.” In the video, the new mama can be heard encouraging her son, “Let’s see Gus, show Grandma,” as he picks up a blue bell and rings it totally effortlessly.

Goldsmith also shared a sweet snap of himself with baby Gus, captioning the stunning black-and-white photo, “Oh I totally get Christmas again… Merry Christmas everyone.”

Since welcoming baby Gus back in February, the couple has been taking fans and followers along every step of the way through their journey as first-time parents. From keeping it real about her experiences with breastfeeding to taking baby Gus on a plane for the first time at just four months, these two are all about sharing openly and honestly when it comes to every milestone. Here’s hoping they had a lovely first Christmas as a family of three and that baby Gus continues making beautiful music with his brand-new set of bells.

Celebrate the beauty of different breastfeeding journeys through these photographs .