ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mandy Moore's Son Already Shares His Parents' Love of Music with His 'New Fav Toy'

By Arielle Tschinkel
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DuERK_0dWia5bg00

Having two musicians for parents, it seemed inevitable that Mandy Moore ’s son, August, might be into music , too. But it seems his love of music has developed very early, because the 10-month-old is already a pro at ringing bells.

Moore took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share some snaps and a video from baby Gus’s first Christmas, and it seems like she and husband Taylor Goldsmith, a singer-songwriter, have a pint-sized music lover on their hands. Sharing two photos from the family’s festive gathering, the This Is Us star also shared a video of her little one playing with a set of colorful bells he got from the couple’s pal Phoebe Bridgers’ mom, Jamie Gandola Bridgers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Goldsmiths,” Moore wrote in her caption. Also thanks @nonajames for Gus’s new fav toy.” In the video, the new mama can be heard encouraging her son, “Let’s see Gus, show Grandma,” as he picks up a blue bell and rings it totally effortlessly.

Goldsmith also shared a sweet snap of himself with baby Gus, captioning the stunning black-and-white photo, “Oh I totally get Christmas again… Merry Christmas everyone.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taylor Goldsmith (@taylordawesgoldsmith)

Since welcoming baby Gus back in February, the couple has been taking fans and followers along every step of the way through their journey as first-time parents. From keeping it real about her experiences with breastfeeding to taking baby Gus on a plane for the first time at just four months, these two are all about sharing openly and honestly when it comes to every milestone. Here’s hoping they had a lovely first Christmas as a family of three and that baby Gus continues making beautiful music with his brand-new set of bells.

Celebrate the beauty of different breastfeeding journeys through these photographs .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027c1V_0dWia5bg00

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Pink’s Daughter Willow Shows Off Singing Voice In Private Chanukah Celebration

Pink’s daughter Willow, 10, showed off her singing voice in a new Instagram video during the family’s private Chanukah celebration. On Thursday night, the “Who Knew” singer posted footage to her Instagram account of her family (with husband Cory Hart sitting off-camera) sitting at their kitchen table lighting the menorah for the Jewish holiday Chanukah, which began on November 28 and ends on December 6.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

This Heartwarming Video Of Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Surprising Grandma With A New Car Is A Must-See

One of the best parts about the holiday season is being able to give love back to the people in our lives who mean the most, something that Dwayne Johnson takes to heart when celebrating with his nearest and dearest. Johnson shared the Christmas gift he gave to his beloved mom, Ata Johnson, this year, and her joyful reaction as her granddaughters unveiled the surprise is truly priceless. In an Instagram post shared over the holiday weekend, Johnson revealed that his family, including wife Lauren Hashian and daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, surprised their grammy with a brand-new Cadillac, with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Bell
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Taylor Goldsmith
Popculture

Pink Shares Adorable Photo Tribute to Son Jameson on His 5th Birthday

Pink and husband Carey Hart's son Jameson is growing up! The rock star's youngest child just turned 5, and Pink celebrated Jameson's milestone birthday with a moving Instagram tribute to her youngest that was packed full of adorable images of Jameson throughout his first five years of life!. The "All...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Mandy Moore On Sharing 1st Holiday Season With Baby Gus, Making Her 'This Is Us' Directorial Debut (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore is looking forward to the holidays with her family. The 37-year-old actress is getting ready to celebrate the season with her baby boy for the first time. Moore walked the red carpet at the premiere of the sixth and final season of This Is Us, held at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's 9-month-old son, Gus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

Mandy Moore's Son Adorably Receives a Doll From Her Pop Star Days for Christmas

Mandy Moore's son received something a little sweeter than "Candy" for the holidays. The This Is Us star, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy named August, with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February, celebrated their little one's first Christmas with an extra special gift. Taking to Instagram Stories on Dec. 25, the actress revealed that her husband gave their 10-month-old son his very own Mandy Moore doll. In fact, the toy looked like Mandy from her pop star days in the early aughts, in which she rocked her signature bright blonde hair, colorful crop tops and pants. The doll not only featured the "Candy" singer in a bold pink outfit, but it...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautiful Music#Christmas#Goldsmiths
KEYT

Mandy Moore braces for farewell to ‘This Is Us’; music ahead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When NBC’s “This Is Us” begins its final season, fans won’t be alone in dreading the show’s end. Star Mandy Moore says it will be “horrific” to say goodbye to it and her character. She says “This Is Us” was a dream job “on every single level” from her castmates to the challenging material. Moore won’t have much of a lull after the series wraps. She and husband Taylor Goldsmith plan to tour next year in support of their second album together. They’ll have company: their first child, a son nicknamed Gus, who was born in February. The sixth season of “This Is Us” begins Tuesday with the first of its final 18 episodes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Mandy Moore Reveals 'This Is Us' Season 6 Features 'Heartbreaking' Breakup

This Is Us has made a name for itself with heartbreaking twists and turns for the Pearson family, and there will be no let-up during the sixth and final season. One of the major surprises will involve a remaining mystery between Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas). After Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died, Rebecca and Miguel married, as viewers have known since the show's first season. However, it was later revealed there was a long gap between Jack's death and Rebecca's second marriage. Why did Miguel and Rebecca go their separate ways before marrying? That will be explained soon.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Watch: Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died. Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford is Dancin’ It Out In This Happy-Making Vid… And Wait Till You See Who’s Joining Her!

Be warned: The second you push play on the video below, you are going to experience several things. First, you’re going to smile. That’s just a given. Then, no matter how big a Scrooge you might try and sell yourself as, you’re going to be filled with the holiday spirit. Next, you’re going to dance. You won’t want to, but you’ll be completely unable to help yourself. And finally, you’ll exclaim — several times, actually — “Hey, isn’t that?”
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Nick Cannon Shares Video of 1-Year-Old Powerful Learning to Read: ‘Brilliant Baby’

As the father of seven kids, Nick Cannon knows a thing or two about parenting. The actor and The Nick Cannon Show host recently shared a video of his daughter, Powerful Queen, learning how to read — at just 1 year old! The nearly three-minute video, which was posted to Instagram on Wednesday, shows Cannon holding up flashcards for his baby. The first card says “clapping,” and Powerful can be heard reading “clap.” The next one says “tiger” and she responds by roaring. One reads “touch your nose,” and Powerful touches her nose in response. View this post on Instagram A...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

On the Anniversary of Ciara’s Bittersweet Days of Our Lives ‘Debut,’ We Solve a Years-Old Mystery and Break Into a Photo Album That Amounts to the Best of Doodlebug — Wait, Doodlebug?!? (Yes, Doodlebug)

On this day in soap history, the Brady clan grew by one. December 29, 2006 was a happy — and sad — day for one Days of Our Lives supercouple. Though this was the day Hope originally gave birth to her daughter Ciara, three years later, in 2009, the NBC soap changed the date of her baby girl’s birthday to July 16, by airing a party in the park for the little Brady.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy