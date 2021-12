Once again this year, the dilemma of how to dispose of your Christmas tree has been solved by the Cape May County Zoo. According to the zoo’s Facebook page, they will be accepting Christmas trees again this year to be used as animal enrichment! Christmas trees must be free of all decorations, tinsel, ornaments, and sprays. The deadline for dropping off your tree is Jan. 10. There will be a truck in the Office parking lot when you enter the Park where you can drop it off.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO