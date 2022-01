TORONTO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 114-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Arena. Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this on a night when Tobias Harris scored the final four points and posted the first triple-double of his career. Embiid finished with a game-high 36 points on 11-for-16 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and four assists. He became the first Sixer with 30 or more points in six consecutive road games since Allen Iverson in 2006. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other Sixers player to accomplish the feat.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO