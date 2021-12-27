ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The pianist who brought Furtwängler to a standstill

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my holiday treats was listening to newly discovered private tapes by the Italian pianist Pietro Scarpini, who died in 1997. Scarpini was a fairly...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

These we have lost in 2021

You can find a comprehensive catalogue of musical mortality by clicking the RIP button at the top right-hand corner of this page. Below, we list fifty of the saddest losses. 41-2 Composer Anthony Payne and his wife Jane Manning. 43 Conductor Kazimierz Kord. 44 Mezzo-soprano Christa Ludwig. 45 Balladeer Milva.
MUSIC
CBS News

Beethoven's Ninth: The coda to an epic life in music

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) was a composer of extraordinary gifts, but a lifetime of maladies – including the almost-total loss of his hearing – threatened his ability to write music. He would overcome thoughts of suicide to compose his masterwork: the Ninth Symphony and its optimistic final movement, "Ode to Joy." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Jan Swafford and conductor Marin Alsop about Beethoven's incredible triumph over terrible mental and physical suffering; and with a hearing specialist who has created a simulation of how Beethoven actually heard his music.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Swiss composer, RIP

The Swiss composer and conductor Jürg Wyttenbach died on Wednesday in a Basle nursing home at the age of 88. Aside from his own works, he conducted more than 100 premieres of scores by living composers, many of them at the Donaueschinger Musiktage.
MUSIC
Person
Beethoven
Person
Ferruccio Busoni
Slipped Disc

Italian pianist blows the whistle on gay composers

The pianist and activist Luca Ciammarughi has published a book about the gay lives of great composers. Starting with Handel and Schubert – both cases disputed by established scholars – he adds Chopin to the gay list, arguing that George Sand was not his lover but his cover. Ciammarughi further contends that a composer’s sexuality is buried in the music he writes.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Principal flute quits the Berlin Philharmonic

The Berliner Philharmoniker has advertised an immediate vacancy for principal flute. We have been informed that Mathieu Dufour has left the orchestra ‘at his own request for personal reasons.’. Dufour, 48, was appointed principal flute of the Chicago Symphony by Daniel Barenboim in 1999. After a brief spell with...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

An unexpected Shostakovich 9th

This is the Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra playing out of their socks at the Jerusalem Music Centre. The conductor, Yi-An Xu, is a Shanghai-born Israeli citizen who teaches at the Buchmann-Mehta School. Some absolutely breathtaking woodwind solos.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Herbert Blomstedt: Why I gave up the baton

The venerable conductor, 94 years old, now relies on his hands. He explains why in an interview with Markus Thiel:. ‘I once had a concert with the Vienna Philharmonic in Salzburg. And after a break from rehearsals I forgot my baton in the conductor’s room. Then you stand in front of a Bruckner symphony and think to yourself: run back quickly? Or ask someone to do it? So I went on. Such orchestras do not need a beat or a metronome, but a musician. And since then I have done without the baton.’
MUSIC
#Standstill#The Pianist#La Scala#Boxing#Italian
Slipped Disc

The pop pianist who entered the Chopin Competition

Nikkei Asia has a feature on the Japanese pop pianist Hayato Sumino (popularly known as Cateen) who, beneath the eyeline of classical curators, made it to the semi-finals of this year’s Chopin Competition in Warsaw. … The 18th edition of the competition was postponed for a year due to...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Just in: Berlin Philharmonic chief backs out of New Year’s

The Berlin Phil has just informed us that chief conductor Kirill Petrenko has withdrawn from the New Year’s Eve concert on medical grounds. The Israeli Lahav Shani has jumped in. Here’s the statement:. It is with great regret that the chief conductor of the Berliner Philharmoniker Kirill Petrenko...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

UK orchestra is shocked by death of young conductor

Members of the St Albans Symphony Orchestra have shared news of the sudden death of their conductor, Tom Hammond. The New Year’s Cathedral concert this Saturday has been cancelled. [A message from the orchestra’s co-chairs has been taken down from this report at their request.]. Tom Hammond founded...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NPR

Hilary Hahn, 'Serenade for Life'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. The buzz about Hilary Hahn's beauty of tone and beyond-her-years maturity was already swirling when I first saw her perform as an 18-year-old in 1998. Since then, the three-time Grammy-winning violinist has grown into a searching artist with a nose for new music and devotion to the classics. The splendor of her sound has only deepened, and dozens of today's best composers have taken note, writing pieces for Hahn, including this posthumous surprise from the Finnish master Einojuhani Rautavaara. After he died in 2016, a pair of serenades for violin and orchestra were discovered – a commission Hahn had asked for years earlier and thought she'd never see. The second of the two is titled "Serenade for Life." The Radio France Philharmonic provides a subtly colored, gentle rippling pulse over which Hahn's violin sings, as if on a river which grows into white water only to fall off abruptly like a waterfall.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Going to Beethoven’s 9th? Sorry, we’re playing the 7th

The Philadelphia Orchestra announces a disappointing program change:. In adherence with organizational COVID protocols, and to ensure the safety of audiences, artists, and staff, The Philadelphia Orchestra has changed the program for the New Year’s Celebration concerts scheduled for Friday, December 31, 2021, and Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

Fiona Maddocks’s best classical music of 2021

We hoped this would be the year everything would come right: that concert venues would buzz with capacity crowds; that musicians would be back in full-time work; that soloists might again travel without fear of quarantine and testing (quite aside from the unresolved difficulties caused by Brexit) – above all, that Covid-19 would vanish. Instead, Omicron gallops ahead and even optimists must accept we’re not there yet.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Cannons, fireworks, trumpets, and drums – with the whole orchestra to play with, it’s no wonder classical music is the perfect accompaniment for a New Year celebration. You might not be dancing the polka, but New Year’s Eve is made that little bit extra special with a glass of bubbly. The sprightly music is a little joke from Johann Strauss II, who wrote the piece to evoke the sound of champagne bottles being uncorked.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A leading soprano dies of Covid

We have been informed of the passing of the international Greek soprano Martha Arapi, who died on December 24 from COVID complications. She appeared on over 40 productions at Greek National Opera and also sang with the Dresden Philharmonic, Budapest Symphony, Sofia Opera and Prague Symphony. Much of her focus was on Greek composers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slipped Disc

Missing Pavarotti

Watching the television rerun of Ron Howard’s Pavarotti’s biopic reminded me how rare it is for a huge personality to survive on a livingroom screen. A couple of clips from Jonas Kaufmann’s Christmas shows demonstrate the diminution to best effect. Kaufmann on stage can project to great distances. Close-up on screen he is no more exceptional than the common run of seasonal entertainment.
ENTERTAINMENT

