ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placitas, NM

Placitas library hosts social-justice book groups

By About the author
rrobserver.com
 4 days ago

The Placitas Library series “Placitas Reads: Color, Class and Caste” feedback has led to two new ongoing groups that consider the structures upon which American culture is built. The two new ongoing groups are:. A Social Justice Book Group, coordinated by Anne Frost. Group members will share...

rrobserver.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library news: January Book Talk

We’ll be discussing these books in January. -Books & Beyond – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 11a.m., Jan. 19, virtual; – Fiction Book Discussion – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 7p.m., Jan. 5, virtual; – Nonfiction Book Discussion – “Fifth Sum: A New History of the Aztecs” by Camilla Townsend, 1p.m. and 7p.m., […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
Daily Ledger

Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library to present book signing

CANTON—Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library will present a book signing with Sandra McKay, author of A Place for Me: an Orphan’s Journey Home Friday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m. in the Library Program Room. Registration is limited to 15 people. Social distancing and masks are required. According to the publisher, “A...
CANTON, IL
wgnsradio.com

Children's Book Signing at Linebaugh Library

Thu. (Jan. 6, 2022) 10AM-1PM LOCAL AUTHOR book signing at Linebaugh Library (105 W. Vine St.). Meet Carmen Maples and learn about her book "GIGI'S LITTLE DREAMER". The book highlights the relationship between a grandmother and her granddaughter. For this little girl, there is no greater joy than visiting her grandma Gigi. It is a place where unforgettable memories are made and inspiring adventures are had. This charming rhyming picture book created by Carmen Maples paired with playful illustrations from Jasmine Mills is the perfect book for any occasion. She had a vision to create a children's book after the birth of her daughter Chloe. In 2019, Gigi's Little Dreamer was created, a story book highlighting her mom and daughter’s special bond. She realized the lack of diversity in children's books and wanted to share her story with others so that little brown skin kids could see people that looked like them in books. Since then The Maples Corner book collection has grown, adding Chloe's ABCs, an affirmation coloring book and Chloe and Her New Farm Friends. Carmen wants to continue creating books inspired by her daughter Chloe's experiences. Carmen Maples will be signing and selling copies of her book for $11 each. Cash, cards, and cash app accepted. For more information, call 615-893-4131 or visit www.rclstn.org.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Alpena News

Alpena County Library hosting January Tween Book Club

ALPENA — The Alpena County Library will host a January In BeTween Book Club at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, via Zoom. The club will feature the award-winning book, “The War That Saved My Life,” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley. Readers ages 9 to 12 are invited...
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Placitas, NM
fox5ny.com

Popular books at New York's libraries

The Brooklyn Public Library's Fritzi Bodenheimer said reading and talking about books is a good way for people to stay connected, especially when they're stuck at home. And NYPL's Lynn Lobash said seven of the 10 top picks from her library system were selected by book clubs, including Oprah's book club.
BROOKLYN, NY
pghcitypaper.com

Pitt and City of Asylum request donations for social justice book drive

Books for Change, an annual book drive created by the University of Pittsburgh’s Office of Child Development, has returned with a new theme and new partnership. This year, the theme is "Justice from the Beginning," featuring books that were selected for children of all ages to learn about social justice. The list contains 25 books selected by a team of experts from the Office’s Literacy and Learning division. Topics covered in the books include environmental justice, land rights, and Black history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Library to host Teen Night

The Rome-Floyd County Library is hosting its monthly Teen Night on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 5-6 p.m. The monthly social event gives teens a chance to play games, make crafts and participate in other fun activities. The event is open to teens ages 12-17. Those wishing to attend can reserve...
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Placitas Library#American#Social Justice Book Group
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Library Has New Christmas Books

There is nothing quite as cozy as curling up with some hot cocoa and a festive book on a winter night. This holiday season, here are a few new reads to help get through the holiday season. “Christmas Candy Corpse” by Rosemarie Ross is a mystery set in the Poconos....
WARSAW, IN
candgnews.com

Imagination library brings books to local children

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Three Armada women linked by a love of literacy and joined by the Four County Community Foundation are working to make sure that every child under the age of 5 within eight school districts in the area served by the foundation has a book in their hands.
ROMEO, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland library’s Battle of the Books Returns

The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library's Battle of the Books is back! Beginning Saturday, Dec. 18, Battle teams register online and stop in the library to check out books from the official Battle Books list. (As a reminder, the library is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Connecticut Post

Stratford Library ends fines for overdue books

STRATFORD - It used to be that Stratford library patrons were on the hook if they didn’t return a book. But not anymore, at least not financially. The Stratford Library System announced on Wednesday Dec. 15 that they would no longer charge late fines for library materials. The move comes as libraries state and nationwide have done away with late fines in an effort to become more accessible to patrons.
STRATFORD, CT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Book Club: "The Midnight Library"

Dr. Richard Fujie is co-owner of the King Street Pet Hospital. Today, we're talking about avoiding holiday hazards for your pet. As airports brace for holiday rush, officials advise travelers to plan ahead and arrive early. Updated: 7 hours ago. For those traveling to Hawaii for the holidays, officials remind...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Searching For My Ideal Number Of Library Books

A long-time believer in the magic of libraries, I consider myself lucky to have spent quality time with handfuls of the literary wonderlands. From my maternal hometown’s main branch with the high ceilings to my current branch with the pink camellias out front, I find and frequent my local library in every city of mine. When I move, I remain on mailing lists and grin whenever I receive updates from ex-branches. Sentimental, I never trash those old library cards. Like old photos, I gaze at them, my life’s beloved flotsam.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theurbannews.com

WNC Online Social Justice Advocacy Guide

A list of resources and possible key allies for those interested in social justice, systems advocacy, and public policy. Advocating for social justice is essential to creating a more equitable world. For some, this has been a lifelong activity, but for many people, a question looms before them; “Where do I start?”
ADVOCACY
New Times

Paso Robles City Library hosts virtual group discussion of novelist Kristin Hannah's Winter Garden

The Library Book Group of the Paso Robles City Library hosts its first meeting of 2022 on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants of this Zoom meeting are invited to discuss Winter Garden, a novel by Kristin Hannah, which follows two estranged sisters who are reunited after their father becomes fatally ill. On his deathbed, the father tells his daughters a story from his own life, which helps to enlighten the pair on their mother's mysterious past.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Lima News

Library to host kids science sessions via Facebook

PUTNAM COUNTY — The Putnam County District Library will conduct Facebook Kids Winter Kitchen Science at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, and Jan. 18, via Facebook. For the menu ingredients, contact Heather at hkuhlman@seolibraries.org.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy