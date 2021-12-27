ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

UPDATE: State official says no outbreak at Clarksburg West Virginia Veterans Nursing facility; numbers on dashboard were incorrect

By Matt Harvey MANAGING EDITOR
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Significant COVID outbreaks have been reported at multiple long-term care facilities in the state. However, numbers indicating an outbreak at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg were incorrect on the state’s COVID dashboard, according to a spokesman; there were zero active patient cases and...

