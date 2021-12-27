ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
 2021-12-27

1944 — Maurice Richard has five goals and three assists to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 9-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings. 1947 — The Chicago Cardinals behind Elmer Angsman’s two 70-yard scores and Charlie Trippi’s 44-yard TD run and 75-yard punt return beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-21 for...

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Dead at 44

Jeff Dickerson, a longtime ESPN reporter who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, the network announced. He was 44 years old. Dickerson died of complications from colon cancer. This comes two years after Dickerson's wife Caitlin died due to complications from melanoma. This also comes one year after ESPN Atlanta Falcons reported Vaughn McClure died at the age of 48.
NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season,...
Bills Announce New Decision On WR Cole Beasley

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley missed his first game of the 2021 season after testing positive last week. But with new rules being implemented, he’s coming back a bit early. On Wednesday, the Bills announced that Beasley has been taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’ll be joined in...
Minnesota powers through West Virginia in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Depending on the way you look at, West Virginia either put a disastrous finish to its 2021 season or got off to a dismal start in its 2022 season as it was manhandled by a bigger, more physical Minnesota team from the Big Ten in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, 18-6. The Golden Gophers finished their season with a 9-4 record by controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, constantly pressuring quarterback Jarret Doege, who never had a fighting chance.
Packers COVID-19 list grows even longer by the day

The Packers COVID-19 list picked up another handful of players on Wednesday as Green Bay deals with an outbreak before their game with Vikings. With a big rivalry game against the Vikings coming up quickly, the Packers are now hanging on for dear life hoping they’ll be able to field a team come Sunday.
John Madden, Hall Of Fame Oakland Raiders Coach & NFL Broadcast Legend, Dies at 85

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Legendary former Oakland Raiders head coach and iconic NFL broadcast commentator John Madden died Tuesday morning at age 85, according to National Football League officials. The NFL released a statement Tuesday afternoon confirming Madden’s passing. NFL Announces the Passing of John Madden: https://t.co/1Ai58xq8oP pic.twitter.com/2avH6lS3nO — NFL345 (@NFL345) December 29, 2021 “On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more...
John Madden Dies: NFL Coach, Longtime Broadcaster & Video Game Namesake Was 85

John Madden died Tuesday at 85. The passing of the exuberant, Hall of Fame former Oakland Raiders coach who retired that post after a decade and then became a broadcast-booth legend, a popular pitchman and later the wildly successful Madden NFL video game franchise, was announced by the National Football League, which said he died unexpectedly Tuesday morning. If you were a football watcher when Madden worked a game, you might agree there will never be another like him. “Nobody loved football more than Coach,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday. “He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and...
Grieving Kelly makes emotional return to Colts headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly walked into the team’s media room Thursday, stared into a computer screen and let the emotions tell his story. From the inspirational message he penned for his wife, Emma, to the grief-stricken pauses as he spoke, the Pro Bowl center shed his tough-guy persona and provided a glimpse into how painful life has been since their infant daughter died about two weeks ago.
