East Hall’s Levi Holtzclaw was put on the foul line with :00.3 seconds left to win the game for the Vikings. Tied at 61, Holtzclaw toed the line and missed the first of two shots, adding more drama to the long-awaited rematch between Gainesville and East Hall in Lanierland finals. Holtzclaw nailed the second, and the faithful fan base from Rabbittown erupted as the Vikings erased 11 long years of tournament frustration to capture the 2021 Lanierland title on Lynn Cottrell Court at North Hall High School on Thursday.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO