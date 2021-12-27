Local News Briefs: Antero donates to local food banks

Antero donates to local food banks

The Antero Foundation donated $56,000 to food pantries across north-central West Virginia and Southeast Ohio. Local pantries that received donations include St. Vincent DePaul Society in Barnesville, Guernsey County: Robert T. Secrest Senior Center in Cambridge, and Lutheran Social Services, The Samaritan House of Noble County.

Since 2016, Antero Resources and the Antero Foundation have donated nearly $300,000 to regional food banks and pantries.

The Wills Township trustees will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the township garage, 17629 Easton Road, Salesville. The 2022 organizational meeting will immediately follow. The public is welcome to attend. To be added to the agenda call 740-584-5713.

The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold an organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The regular January Board meeting will follow the organizational meeting and will begin at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Muskingum Valley ESC office at 205 N. Seventh Street, Zanesville. The meeting is open to the public.