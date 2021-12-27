ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Local News Briefs: Antero donates to local food banks

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWjWf_0dWiY98K00

Antero donates to local food banks

The Antero Foundation donated $56,000 to food pantries across north-central West Virginia and Southeast Ohio. Local pantries that received donations include St. Vincent DePaul Society in Barnesville, Guernsey County: Robert T. Secrest Senior Center in Cambridge, and Lutheran Social Services, The Samaritan House of Noble County.

Since 2016, Antero Resources and the Antero Foundation have donated nearly $300,000 to regional food banks and pantries.

Center Twp. trustees to meet

Wills Twp. meeting scheduled

The Wills Township trustees will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the township garage, 17629 Easton Road, Salesville. The 2022 organizational meeting will immediately follow. The public is welcome to attend. To be added to the agenda call 740-584-5713.

MVESC Board to meet

The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold an organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The regular January Board meeting will follow the organizational meeting and will begin at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Muskingum Valley ESC office at 205 N. Seventh Street, Zanesville. The meeting is open to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnesville, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cambridge, OH
State
West Virginia State
City
Barnesville, OH
Cambridge, OH
Society
City
Zanesville, OH
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Banks#Food Pantries#Local News#Charity#The Antero Foundation#Lutheran Social Services#Salesville#Mvesc Board#January Board
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

309
Followers
146
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy