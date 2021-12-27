ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

By Katie Rhee
 4 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day.

Tristan Shifflet, 37-years-old
Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans Boulevard. Police were called to the area at around 6:30 p.m. but Marshall was gone when they arrived. Shifflet was then taken to Meritus Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Pizza delivery driver dies in freak accident on customer's porch

Marshall was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. Police learned through their investigation that he also had an active arrest warrant through Pennsylvania State Police for assault in a separate incident involving Shifflet.

Marshall was also convicted of second-degree murder in 2004 in a non-domestic related homicide in Hagerstown and had been out of prison for around two years before this incident. The couple shared a child together and Washington County Child Protective Services has taken custody of the boy.

Marshall has been charged with first-degree murder as well as other related charges for this incident and will be extradited back to Maryland.

IN THIS ARTICLE
