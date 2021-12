While Ludwig Ahgren is over on YouTube, receiving automated content ID bans over a few moments of playing Baby Shark, Twitch has recently been dominated by the "Master Chef meta" where popular streamers like xQc have been spending a significant amount of their stream time watching episodes of Gordon Ramsey's popular American adaptation of Master Chef and "reacting" to them in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers. Despite the apparent copyright violation, Twitch has been lax about banning this content, leading to an explosion of MasterChef streams.

