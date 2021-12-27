ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

NYE Beach Ball Drop returns after pandemic to ring in 2022

By Tess Rowland
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB )– Ring in 2022, beach style! After being sidelined due to the pandemic last year, the Panama City Beach New Year’s Eve Ball Drop is back on.

The event will feature live entertainment, fireworks, a kids ball drop with 10,000 inflatable beach balls, and the main event— the giant beach ball drop. For those too excited to wait until midnight, or for those fans of New Year’s Eve who want to conduct the countdown twice, there are separate Beach Ball Drops at both 8:00 p.m. and midnight.

“We are very focused on making this a family fun event, so there is something for everyone with the two beach ball drops,” said Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager, Lacee Rudd.

Rudd added the celebration has nothing on Times Square.

“The tower is actually ten feet taller than the one in Times Square, and the beach ball that sits atop the celebration tower is one of the nation’s largest beach balls, it’s nearly 10-feet in diameter,” Rudd said.

The event makes for a unique New Year’s tradition and was recognized by the Washington Post as one of the top New Year’s destinations to attend if you can’t make it to New York.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 31 with some family fun activities. The countdown to midnight begins at 11:55 p.m.

