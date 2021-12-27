A Lot Of Purring Going On As Dallas Zoo Welcomes 2 Sumatran Tiger Cubs

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Zoo welcomed two Sumatran tiger cubs on December 6.

For the second time mom, Sukacita (“Suki”), and dad Kuasa are new parents.

Suki had milk production issues, similar to when she gave birth to her cub Sumini, which meant her newest offspring were not able to nurse properly. But workers at the Zoo were prepared and quickly intervened to ensure the cubs’ survival.

(credit: Dallas Zoo)

Just like with Sumini, the new cubs are receiving around-the-clock care from a team of zoologists and veterinarians. The Zoo says both cubs and mom are happy and healthy.

The new cubs will remain behind the scenes for now and workers say they haven’t decided on names for the pair.

According to officials at the Dallas Zoo, there are only an estimated 400 to 600 Sumatran tigers remaining in the wild.