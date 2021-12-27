ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Lot Of Purring Going On As Dallas Zoo Welcomes 2 Sumatran Tiger Cubs

CBS DFW
 4 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Zoo welcomed two Sumatran tiger cubs on December 6.

For the second time mom, Sukacita (“Suki”), and dad Kuasa are new parents.

Suki had milk production issues, similar to when she gave birth to her cub Sumini, which meant her newest offspring were not able to nurse properly. But workers at the Zoo were prepared and quickly intervened to ensure the cubs’ survival.

(credit: Dallas Zoo)

Just like with Sumini, the new cubs are receiving around-the-clock care from a team of zoologists and veterinarians. The Zoo says both cubs and mom are happy and healthy.

The new cubs will remain behind the scenes for now and workers say they haven’t decided on names for the pair.

According to officials at the Dallas Zoo, there are only an estimated 400 to 600 Sumatran tigers remaining in the wild.

Bo-real
3d ago

Hope they take good care of these kitties. Dallad zoo didn’t too good with the death of the giraffes. Need better cameras and people that know what they're doing with these beautiful animals.

Ash Jurberg

Watch out for this venomous creature in Texas

At first sight, it looks like a wig. The hair looks like that of a Persian cat. It certainly doesn't look dangerous. But looks can be very deceiving. The colorful creature pictured above is known as a southern flannel moth or an asp caterpillar, and the venom it contains in its spikes can leave people in hospital.
TEXAS STATE
