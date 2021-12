COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl was killed in her home early Wednesday morning when her father mistakenly thought she was an intruder and shot her, reports say. Janae Hairston, a junior at Canal Winchester High School, was shot in the garage of the family’s home on the city’s Southeast Side at about 4:30 a.m., police tell the Columbus Dispatch. The girl’s mother called 911 and told a dispatcher her husband thought their daughter was an intruder.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO