This is the secret to fulfilling your New Year's resolutions

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Have you made your resolutions yet? For many there are promises of eating healthier and losing weight. This New Year’s Eve, the American Medical Association is offering tips to help you stick with your goals. According to the experts, managing stress should be at the top of your list. That includes eating right, getting at least 7.5 hours of sleep each night and exercising. Health experts say adults should get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate to intense activity. “It’s going to reduce your stress, reduce your risk for cardiovascular disease and diabetes and help you lose weight,” explained AMA President Dr. Gerald Harmon. “And if you really need help, don’t be embarrassed to talk to a doctor. Don’t be embarrassed to talk to your family.” Some other good recommendations for reaching the goal of a happier and healthier you — eat less processed foods (especially those with added sodium and sugar), and drink alcohol in moderation. That means following the recommended guidelines of up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 3 HOURS AGO