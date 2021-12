The Heights-River Oaks-Montrose edition of Community Impact Newspaper produced a number of features in 2021 on local restaurants, businesses and nonprofits. Shawntell McWilliams had a successful careers in higher education and entrepreneurship, earned multiple degrees and a new husband in Houston—then she confronted an aggressive form of breast cancer that sent her life in a new direction. Trez Art and Wine Bar opened in spring 2019 with McWilliams as a consultant. By January 2020, she had the reins as general manager—but only after learning every aspect of the business, she said.

