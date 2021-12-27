Instagram Style: Gabrielle Union in Autumn Adeigbo out in Maui

Welcome to Style Diaries, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our closet tours IRL. We're asking friends and tastemakers to show us what they're *actually* wearing during the week and to provide a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week, designer Autumn Adeigbo gives us a look at her distinctly colorful and personal style over a few typical workdays. The L.A.-based creative weaves in designs from her eponymous label—one that takes inspiration from her Nigerian heritage and is grounded in sustainable practices—with a mix of contemporary, luxury, and vintage pieces. Each result is a truly inspired look that’s a blend of tradition and modernity and nods to the future of fashion, too.

