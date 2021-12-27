2021 Fashionista of the Year: Zendaya

Watch: Zendaya Shares SWEET Spidey Tribute to Boyfriend Tom Holland. Just days after leaving the world speechless in a custom Valentino gown at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya is slaying us all once again with a bold new look. On Thursday, Dec. 16, the 25-year-old actress...
Beyoncé went all out to celebrate husband Jay-Z‘s 52nd birthday over the weekend (Dec. 4), and she wore a stunning ensemble for the occasion. Fans can finally see her glam look now that the singer posted photos from the couple’s night out to Instagram. The man of...
The red carpet officially reopened for 2021, and the best-dressed stars of the year made it worth the wait. Of the most memorable moments, our favorite celebrity fashion trends were surreal gold hardware, colorful ostrich feathers, leather opera gloves, celestial caped sleeves, and extreme cut-outs — and we know the best way to style them.
Zendaya wore a custom Valentino dress with a sparkly spiderweb print. She accessorized with a matching black mask. The actress wore the ensemble to the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere in LA. Zendaya dressed in theme on Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" with...
Gwen Stefani rang in the holidays in dazzling style—complete with daring at-home heels. The star created a special Instagram post to announce the winner of her “Holiday Madness” social media contest, where fans voted on their favorite holiday song.
While announcing her holiday song “My Gift Is You” as the winner, Stefani posed in shimmery blue pants and a black bomber jacket. However, her casual outerwear was given a festive twist with sparkling crystal embellishments in curved and drop patterns—similarly to the elegant shapes of chandeliers. The singer paired the dazzling pieces with a classic black top, as well as an especially...
Jennifer Lopez looks ready to walk down the aisle, but before you get too excited, it's all a part of promotion for her new song and film (Sorry, Bennifer stans). On Tuesday, Lopez performed her new song, "On My Way," from her upcoming movie Marry Me (which premieres in February 2022) on the season 21 finale of The Voice. For the occasion, she chose an ethereal, wedding-worthy white dress with a hip-high slit. The caped gown was structured and tight around her bodice before flowing into a breezy, pleated skirt.
Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement.
On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max.
The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
Zendaya slayed 2021. Well, when does she not? But this was a particularly stylish year for the star, who had multiple movies premiere and plenty of awards ceremonies to attend. Plus the CFDA awards, where she literally won the Fashion Icon Award, because she is the moment. With the help of her stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya served some of the fiercest red-carpet looks of the year without ever resorting to gimmicks or outrageous styles. She doesn't have a signature aesthetic, per se, but mixes it up with different high-end designers, color palettes, and silhouettes.
Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself.
This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt.
The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets...
Zendaya's Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour outfits confirm she not only understood the assignment, but also submitted it early with ample extra credit to boot. While promoting the superhero film at various red carpet events and sit-down interviews this past month, the actor has been consistently paying fashionable tribute to characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both good and evil. With styling help from renowned image architect Law Roach, Zendaya has stylishly referenced villains like Dr. Octopus and the Green Goblin, as well as Spider-Man himself, played by her on- and off-screen beau, Tom Holland.
There will probably never be a day when we aren't amazed by everything Zendaya does. It goes without saying that she is a style icon. But she has been giving us so many delightful hair moments in 2021 that we've barely been able to keep up. The Euphoria star showed how well she can wear bangs in different forms with blunt, curly ones in September and a fringe that fell right over thick brows a month later. Then there was the faux, chin-grazing bob she debuted at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Minka Kelly’s breezy style epitomizes versatility.
For years, the “Roommate” star has become known for her California-meets-contemporary looks. On the red carpet, Kelly favors gowns with intricate floral and lace patterns from designers like Carolina Herrera. Off the carpet, she frequently wears casual jeans, blouses and midi dresses with a chic nonchalance, paired with sharp jackets and leather totes.
When it comes to footwear, Kelly—recently spotted with Trevor Noah, whom many are rumoring to be his girlfriend—keeps her styles equally sharp and classic. During press circuits, appearances and formal occasions, she can be seen in peep-toe and pointed-toe pumps, as well as...
Tom Holland already has his next gig with Zendaya in mind!. The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars and real-life couple sat down to answer some fan questions for IMDb. The first question for the two was, "When will Tom get a cameo on Euphoria?" "Listen, I have been petitioning for...
Last week, Lily Collins virtually stopped by Good Morning America to continue promoting the new season of ''Emily in Paris'' and her stylists Rob Zangardi + Mariel Haenn posted her look on instagram. She posed for the gram in a PRABAL GURUNG SPRING 2022 light blue silk top and a...
Zendaya and Tom Holland are getting more and more open about their affection for each other every day. In a new video posted by Buzzfeed on December 17, Zendaya called her rumored boyfriend “sweetheart” while they played the publication's Spider-Man: No Way Home quiz with their fellow costar Jacob Batalon. Towards the end of the five-minute video, the group catches a bit of the giggles, which only gets worse when Holland decides he'd like to play a few more “quizzies.”
One of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors! Jacob Elordi achieved heartthrob status early in his career, and he has been involved in high-profile relationships ever since. The actor began dating Joey King after meeting her on the set of 2018’s The Kissing Booth. “There wasn’t one moment,” she told Seventeen in June 2018 of how their relationship went from friendship to something more. “When we first met, me, him and Joel [Courtney] went out to dinner and we had the best, most fun night ever. By the end of dinner, we had, like, six inside jokes. We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob. I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, ‘Oh, hey, this person is super frickin’ awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.’”
Tom Holland and Zendaya have been promoting their new film Spider-Man: No Way Home together this month. Even before they were officially a couple, their chemistry on the red carpet was sizzling. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Holland was asked about the possibility they might use that chemistry to carry one of the biggest nights in Hollywood and host the Academy Awards together.
Zendaya has nothing but sweet words for Tom Holland. The actor wrote a heartfelt tribute dedicated to her “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-star in an Instagram post on Thursday. “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing,” she wrote in the caption...
