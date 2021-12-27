2021 Fashionista of the Year: Zendaya

One of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors! Jacob Elordi achieved heartthrob status early in his career, and he has been involved in high-profile relationships ever since. The actor began dating Joey King after meeting her on the set of 2018’s The Kissing Booth. “There wasn’t one moment,” she told Seventeen in June 2018 of how their relationship went from friendship to something more. “When we first met, me, him and Joel [Courtney] went out to dinner and we had the best, most fun night ever. By the end of dinner, we had, like, six inside jokes. We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob. I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, ‘Oh, hey, this person is super frickin’ awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.’”

