2021 Best Dressed Male Celeb of the Year: Lil Nas X

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you like his style or not, you can't deny that Lil Nas X had an incredible style year in 2021. We...

PopSugar

BTS’s LA Fashion Is a Reminder That They’re the Best Dressed Celebs on the Planet

Wherever BTS goes, they will leave a trail of broken records and sold-out fashion items in their wake. It's inevitable: just look at the frenzy that followed the idols from Seoul as they traveled to America for their record-breaking mini-tour Permission to Dance in LA. When the confetti settled, the global superstars had sold 214,000 tickets, earning $33.3 million for the four-night run, and injecting an estimated $100+ million into the Los Angeles economy (thanks to their legion of fans, ARMY, flocking to the city from all corners of the world).
2021 Fashionista of the Year: Zendaya

Zendaya was named the ''Fashion Icon'' at the CFDA awards this year and rightfully so, because she has been on a consistent role thanks to the perfect fashion marriage she has with longtime stylist/friend, Law Roach. Zendaya was easily my pick for ''Fashionista of the Year'' because her style has not only been consistent but it shows a lot of range. From masculine inspired, to sultry and sophisticated looks, Zendaya always commands the red carpet when she steps out. You can relive all of her looks HERE.
fashionista.com

Hey, Quick Question: Why Are Male Celebs All Getting Into Nail Care Lately?

Welcome to our column "Hey, Quick Question," where we investigate seemingly random happenings in the fashion and beauty industries. Enjoy!. In a recent Instagram live takeover for Calvin Klein, Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson sat side-by-side at a nail salon, chatting about various guy stuff as they got their nails done. Like a lot of things that happened in 2021, if you'd strung the words "Machine Gun Kelly," "Pete Davidson," "manicures," and "Instagram takeover" together a few years ago, we would have had a lot of follow-up questions. (And, to be honest, there are still a few loose ends we'd love tied up.) But something that made perfect sense? These two very famous celebrities, and their mutual love of manicures.
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Sparkles in Disco Cutout Minidress and Sky-High Sandals at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Kate Beckinsale brought disco glamour to the Carversteak grand opening at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “Guilty Party” actress hit the red carpet in a long-sleeved black minidress. The style featured sharp shoulders and long sleeves, as well as allover sequins for added drama. However, it also featured daring elements like a plunging neckline, front cutout and side slit. Beckinsale kept the rest of her look sleek, pairing the dress with sparkling hoop earrings and a bow-knotted hairstyle. When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of black platform sandals. The style included silky...
POPSUGAR

Call Lil Nas X by His Zodiac — Here's What an Astrologer Says About the Fire Sign

All eyes are on Lil Nas X, as they should be. It seems the rapper is no stranger to breaking the internet, considering how the world watched in amazement as he charged confidently onto the scene, igniting his legacy with the Grammy award-winning hit "Old Town Road." Ever since, Lil Nas X has spearheaded a new genre of hip-hop with chart-toppers like "Industry Baby" and TikTok favorite "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." The trailblazer is also widely recognized for his fresh aesthetics and inspiring sense of fashion — wearing beautiful, colorful pieces at lavish events like the Grammys and the Met Gala. Lil Nas X doesn't exactly bury his feelings, and he isn't shy about telling you what's on his mind, so it may seem like the singer-rapper reads like an open book. But for those who lean on the stars for answers, you'll want to know Lil Nas X on an astrological level. POPSUGAR spoke with CUSP astrologer Isaiah Alpheratz for some celestial insight into Lil Nas X's birth chart.
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
Elle

Jennifer Lawrence Says It Was 'Really, Really Hard' Working With Don't Look Up Co-Star Jonah Hill

If you've been on social media at all lately, you'll have more than likely come across conversations surrounding Don't Look Up, which premiered on Netflix over Christmas. The film has been hot topic since it was released, not least because of its poignant message about climate change, but also its star-studded cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more.
Reality Tea

Nicki Minaj Gave Gizelle Bryant’s Three Daughters Gucci Bags For Christmas

On these cold and lonely nights, I really miss new episodes from my Real Housewives of Potomac ladies. They are my comfort zone. If I’m having a bad day, I need to see Candiace Dillard go ratatata on somebody. Or Karen Huger yelling about getting vassinated into the abyss. And Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon […] The post Nicki Minaj Gave Gizelle Bryant’s Three Daughters Gucci Bags For Christmas appeared first on Reality Tea.
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Does a High Kick in Louboutin Heels & Sparkly Chandelier Jacket

Gwen Stefani rang in the holidays in dazzling style—complete with daring at-home heels. The star created a special Instagram post to announce the winner of her “Holiday Madness” social media contest, where fans voted on their favorite holiday song. While announcing her holiday song “My Gift Is You” as the winner, Stefani posed in shimmery blue pants and a black bomber jacket. However, her casual outerwear was given a festive twist with sparkling crystal embellishments in curved and drop patterns—similarly to the elegant shapes of chandeliers. The singer paired the dazzling pieces with a classic black top, as well as an especially...
Footwear News

Blake Lively Elevates Her Mom Jeans With Louboutin Heeled Combat Boots With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out arm in arm. The couple and parents of their three daughters were seen walking in NYC on Thursday. Lively wore a pair of light-wash mom jeans with a black turtleneck top. She added a black Gucci belt to her look, and carried a black chain-strap purse over her shoulder. Reynolds wore a green button-up shirt, dark gray jacket and navy blue pants. For footwear, the “Gossip Girl” alum went with heeled combat boots by Christian Louboutin. The lace-up style booties featured a lug sole and a thick block heel reaching roughly 3 inches in height....
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
